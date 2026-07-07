Former St Helens and Warrington Wolves man Wes Bruines has departed Championship outfit Batley after just four games in their colours, being described as ‘not the right fit’ by Bulldogs boss James Ford.

Outside-back Bruines is a product of Super League giants Saints’ youth system, though never registered a first-team appearance during his time on Merseyside.

The closest he came was a game as an unused interchange against Warrington in 2023, and after two further matches as the unused 18th man, he joined the Wolves ahead of the following season.

His time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was curtailed by injury though, and he again departed without making a first-team appearance in the primrose and blue.

Following some time away from the game, Bruines linked up with Championship side Batley, but has failed to get any consistent game time and has now exited as he heads back onto the open market.

‘We all know he has a lot of ability, but sadly, it just was not the right fit’

During his time as a Saints player, Bruines – who turned 23 last month – featured on loan/dual-registration for both Swinton and North Wales Crusaders, scoring his first professional try for the Lions against Bradford Bulls back in May 2023.

He scored tries in his final two appearances for Batley, against Crusaders and Dewsbury Rams, to take his overall tally in the game up to three having clocked up 13 games at senior level across all competitions.

His last appearance for Batley came as he scored the try against Dewsbury on Good Friday, with the Bulldogs winning the Heavy Woollen derby 21-20 that afternoon.

The Championship club announced his departure via social media earlier this week, and head coach Ford said: “It is a shame it did not work out with Wes at Batley.

“We all know he has a lot of ability, but sadly, it just was not the right fit.

“I wish him all the very best with whatever he does next.”

Bruines departs with Batley sat ninth on the Championship ladder, just inside the top ten, where they need to finish this term to be involved in the play-offs.

The Bulldogs have seven games to go in their ‘regular’ league campaign, starting with the visit of Midlands Hurricanes to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this weekend.