If St Helens fans weren’t already looking forward to seeing Tristan Sailor in Super League next year, they will be now.

The Brisbane Broncos star was at his brilliant best on Friday to help keep the NRL side’s hopes of making the play-offs alive with a 30-24 victory over Parramatta Eels.

But next year, of course, Sailor will be on his way to England after agreeing a two-year deal with Paul Wellens’ side, in a move that represents a significant coup for the Saints.

And it looks like a pretty impressive deal given what Sailor did on Friday morning, with a sensational solo try that proved decisive in helping the Broncos emerge victorious.

With the Broncos trailing 16-0 in the first half and the interval approaching, Sailor produced a moment of magic to help haul Brisbane back into the contest.

Sailor, playing at fullback, wriggled away from an Eels defender before spotting a gap in the Parramatta defensive line and racing away with impressive acceleration.

He wasn’t done there, either. Sailor rounded Parramatta fullback and opposite number Clint Gutherson with ease to score a sensational individual try.

It was certainly a moment that got Saints fans talking online, too. With Sailor capable of playing multiple positions including fullback and half-back, his performance with the number one shirt will have certainly given Wellens food for thought.

He has the option of playing Sailor at fullback in 2025 or moving him into the halves alongside Jonny Lomax. Whatever Wellens decides will impact upon the future of England star Jack Welsby, too.

But that try on Friday morning was a clear indicator of what Sailor will bring to Super League, irrespective of where he lines up.

