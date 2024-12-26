Warrington Wolves’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, including club icons and current stars

Warrington Wolves have had some legends don their shirt over the years, with players arriving at either Wilderspool or the Halliwell Jones Stadium and achieving club icon status by the time they have departed.

Below, we run through Wire’s top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games and matches in the Super 8s included.

Crucially, Warrington‘s games in The Qualifiers back in 2017 are excluded along with games in other competitions including the World Series and the Challenge Cup.

Without further ado, here is the list of the Wolves’ top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 23, 2024

10. Matty Ashton – 71

Matty Ashton celebrates a try for Warrington Wolves in 2024

First Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 32-22 Toronto Wolfpack (21.02.2020 – Round 4)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Hull KR 10-8 Warrington (04.10.2024 – PO SF)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 80 tries in 100 appearances

9. Ben Currie – 78

First Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 24-20 Salford City Reds (05.05.2012 – Round 13)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 54-0 London Broncos (20.09.2024 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 95 in 286 appearances

8. Stefan Ratchford – 82

Stefan Ratchford applauds the Warrington Wolves supporters following a game in 2024

First Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 50-10 London Broncos (12.02.2012 – Round 2)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield Giants (05.07.2024 – Round 16)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 91 in 340 appearances

7. Chris Bridge – 89

First Super League try for Warrington: Salford City Reds 42-10 Warrington (25.03.2005 – Round 7)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Wigan Warriors 30-20 Warrington (16.04.2015 – Round 11)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 107 in 228 appearances

6. Toa Kohe-Love – 90

Toa Kohe-Love in action for Warrington in 1996

First Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 45-30 Workington Town (05.04.1996 – Round 2)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Bradford Bulls 40-24 Warrington (30.09.2006 – Elimination SF)

Total number of tries for Warrington* (all competitions): 96 in 185 appearances

* Summer era only

5. Chris Riley – 102

First Super League try for Warrington: Widnes Vikings 16-60 Warrington (21.08.2005 – Round 25)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Catalans Dragons 12-14 Warrington (07.09.2013 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 120 in 180 appearances

4. Ben Westwood – 112

Ben Westwood in action for Warrington Wolves in 2018

First Super League try for Warrington: London Broncos 30-18 Warrington (22.06.2002 – Round 15)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 32-18 Widnes Vikings (30.03.2018 – Round 8)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 128 in 446 appearances

3. Joel Monaghan – 125

First Super League try for Warrington: Huddersfield Giants 28-18 Warrington (12.02.2011 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: St Helens 16-32 Warrington (24.09.2015 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 145 in 145 appearances

2. Lee Briers – 130

Lee Briers dives over to score a try for Warrington Wolves in 2011

First Super League try for Warrington: Halifax Blue Sox 42-30 Warrington (11.05.1997 – Round 9)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 40-20 Leeds Rhinos (14.09.2013 – Qualifying PO)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 154 in 425 appearances

1. Ryan Atkins – 139

First Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 33-8 Bradford Bulls (13.03.2010 – Round 6)

Most recent Super League try for Warrington: Warrington 48-12 London Broncos (05.04.2019 – Round 9)

Total number of tries for Warrington (all competitions): 168 in 273 appearances

