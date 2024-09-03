Warrington Wolves will challenge Paul Vaughan’s three-match suspension at a hearing on Tuesday after deciding to fight the ban.

Vaughan was banned for the remainder of the Super League regular season on Monday, following his controversial sending off during Warrington’s defeat to Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

The prop was shown a straight red card after catching Leopards forward Owen Trout high during the early stages of the game – a decision Wolves coach Sam Burgess hit out at post-match.

The suspension means that Vaughan will miss the Wolves’ three remaining Super League fixtures before the play-offs but the club have decided to fight the severity of the ban.

They will head to a tribunal on Tuesday evening with a view to getting some or all of the suspension removed. They are running the risk of the ban potentially being increased if the appeal is deemed frivolous, which could put Vaughan at risk of missing the opening round of the Super League play-offs.

But the Wolves believe they have a strong enough case to win any appeal and free up Vaughan sooner than originally expected.

Burgess was furious post-match on Friday, suggesting that Vaughan’s red card was the wrong decision and the growing trend of players apparently staying down to draw further punishment needs to be stamped out of the sport.

“I don’t think it’s right. I think it’s embarrassing the game,” he said. “It becomes a theatrical game out there – numerous players telling players to stay down.

“We were about to play on – we had one last week, and now one this week. They sent him for a HIA which was convenient, so it’s theatrical.

“I’ve not looked at Vaughan’s moment in great length, but what I’ve seen of it it’s not a red card – 10 minutes into the game as well. Seriously.”

