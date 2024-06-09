Warrington Wolves coach delivers injury update on duo following Challenge Cup final defeat

Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup final defeat looks likely to be compounded by the loss of Lachlan Ftizgibbon to injury, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Contrary to what we’ve seen from him so far this year since his arrival at Wire in the off-season, Australian powerhouse Fitzgibbon, like the rest of his team-mates, struggled to ever really get going at Wembley.

He was withdrawn at half-time by the Wolves, and never managed to make it back on the field after that.

By that point, Burgess‘ side were already 12-2 down to Wigan Warriors at the break in the capital, with the damage comprehensively done.

Full-back Matt Dufty scored a consolation try late on after Wigan skipper Liam Farrell had wrapped things up, 6-6 the score in the second half, but 18-8 the final result under the arch.

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess delivers injury update on duo following Challenge Cup final defeat

Detailing Fitzgibbon’s injury woes in his post-match press conference, Burgess said: “He’s carried a back (problem) all week, well for the last couple of weeks.

“He was just coming into this game a bit underdone and he just couldn’t get through the game.

“He’ll probably need a break.”

Warrington – who currently sit 4th in the Super League table – host Salford Red Devils next Friday night (June 14) as league action resumes.

Boss Burgess meanwhile believed another forward in Jody Crowther hadn’t picked up a serious injury issue despite also having been forced off during the Wembley defeat.

Starting on the interchange bench, Crowther picked up what appeared to be a lower limb problem early on in the second half, and had to be withdrawn.

Zane Musgrove replaced him, and the ex-Wakefield Trinity ace – like Fitzgibbon – never returned to the action.

When asked about Crowther post-match, Burgess said: “He’s got a leg injury. I don’t know about it yet.

“I don’t think it’s too bad, but he couldn’t get back on the field.”

