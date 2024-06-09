13 touching images as rugby league paid tribute to Rob Burrow on Challenge Cup finals day
It was an emotional day for all involved at Wembley on 2024 Challenge Cup finals day as the rugby league world paid tribute to a legend of the sport in Rob Burrow.
The Leeds Rhinos great sadly lost his four-and-a-half year battle with MND on June 2, and just eight days later, rugby league’s annual day out under the arch came around.
Across the four games played out in the capital, Burrow was remembered with numerous fitting tributes.
Below, we take a look those with the help of 13 touching images…
Supporters were permitted to leave tributes from 9.45am on finals day, and many were there early on to pay their respects.
This picture collage of Kevin Sinfield & Burrow was among the most poignant of tributes left at the Rugby League statue.
Before both the women’s & men’s Challenge Cup finals, a minute’s silence was held in honour of the legendary half-back. Burrow’s beloved Rhinos were involved in the women’s final, taking on St Helens.
During all four games on Challenge Cup finals day, supporters were invited to join in with a minute’s applause during the 7th minute of the match. Burrow famously donned the #7 shirt.
Plenty of different clubs were represented among the tributes left outside Wembley.
All of the players involved on finals day at Wembley wore warm-up t-shirts in honour of Burrow with the #7 on the back. Players also walked out onto the pitch ahead of their game donning special shirts in his honour, with some of those blue and orange, the colours associated with the MND Association.
Warrington ace Danny Walker took time out in the build-up to their final against Wigan Warriors to take this picture with a ‘Burrow #7’ shirt. Wolves head coach Sam Burgess lost his own father, Mark, to MND.
Prior to kick off in the men’s Challenge Cup final, while Katherine Jenkins was singing ‘Abide with me’, banners were unfurled at either end of Wembley in honour of Wembley. This, in the Wigan Warriors end, had Burrow’s words on – ‘In a world full of adversity, we must still dare to dream’.
At the opposite end, where Warrington Wolves’ supporters were based, the banner was a collage of pictures of Burrow from throughout his iconic career
Plenty of supporters brought tributes of their own into the ground for Burrow, including shirts like the one above.
During the minute’s applause in the 7th minute of each game, the big screens at Wembley and surrounding digital boards were all changed to show as above, remembering a genuine legend in every sense of the word.
Wakefield Trinity & Sheffield Eagles supporters all showed their love for Burrow during the 1895 Cup final.
A wider view of the tributes outside Wembley later on in the day.