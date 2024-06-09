13 touching images as rugby league paid tribute to Rob Burrow on Challenge Cup finals day

It was an emotional day for all involved at Wembley on 2024 Challenge Cup finals day as the rugby league world paid tribute to a legend of the sport in Rob Burrow.

The Leeds Rhinos great sadly lost his four-and-a-half year battle with MND on June 2, and just eight days later, rugby league’s annual day out under the arch came around.

Across the four games played out in the capital, Burrow was remembered with numerous fitting tributes.

Below, we take a look those with the help of 13 touching images…

Supporters gather at the rugby league statue outside Wembley, looking at the tributes laid for Rob Burrow

Supporters were permitted to leave tributes from 9.45am on finals day, and many were there early on to pay their respects.

A picture of Kevin Sinfield & former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow laid in memory of the latter outside Wembley on 2024 Challenge Cup finals day

This picture collage of Kevin Sinfield & Burrow was among the most poignant of tributes left at the Rugby League statue.

A minute’s silence is held in memory of Rob Burrow ahead of the 2024 Women’s Challenge Cup final between his beloved Leeds Rhinos and St Helens

Before both the women’s & men’s Challenge Cup finals, a minute’s silence was held in honour of the legendary half-back. Burrow’s beloved Rhinos were involved in the women’s final, taking on St Helens.

Leeds Rhinos supporters pictured at Wembley during the minute’s applause in memory of Rob Burrow during the 2024 Women’s Challenge Cup final

During all four games on Challenge Cup finals day, supporters were invited to join in with a minute’s applause during the 7th minute of the match. Burrow famously donned the #7 shirt.

A wreath laid by a Leigh Leopards representative in memory of Rob Burrow outside Wembley on 2024 Challenge Cup finals day

Plenty of different clubs were represented among the tributes left outside Wembley.

Warrington Wolves’ George Williams walks out on the Wembley pitch donning his #7 warm-up shirt in honour of Rob Burrow

All of the players involved on finals day at Wembley wore warm-up t-shirts in honour of Burrow with the #7 on the back. Players also walked out onto the pitch ahead of their game donning special shirts in his honour, with some of those blue and orange, the colours associated with the MND Association.

Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker pictured holding a shirt with ‘Burrow #7’ on the back ahead of the 2024 men’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Warrington ace Danny Walker took time out in the build-up to their final against Wigan Warriors to take this picture with a ‘Burrow #7’ shirt. Wolves head coach Sam Burgess lost his own father, Mark, to MND.

One of the banners unfurled ahead of the 2024 men’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves in honour of Rob Burrow

Prior to kick off in the men’s Challenge Cup final, while Katherine Jenkins was singing ‘Abide with me’, banners were unfurled at either end of Wembley in honour of Wembley. This, in the Wigan Warriors end, had Burrow’s words on – ‘In a world full of adversity, we must still dare to dream’.

One of the banners unfurled ahead of the 2024 men’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves in honour of Rob Burrow

At the opposite end, where Warrington Wolves’ supporters were based, the banner was a collage of pictures of Burrow from throughout his iconic career

A supporter holds up a ‘Burrow #7’ shirt during the minute’s silence in honour of Rob Burrow ahead of the 2024 men’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves

Plenty of supporters brought tributes of their own into the ground for Burrow, including shirts like the one above.

A graphic of the late, great Rob Burrow is shown on the big screens at Wembley in the 7th minute of the 2024 men’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves

During the minute’s applause in the 7th minute of each game, the big screens at Wembley and surrounding digital boards were all changed to show as above, remembering a genuine legend in every sense of the word.

Wakefield Trinity supporters pictured during the minute’s applause in memory of Rob Burrow during the 1895 Cup final at Wembley in 2024

Wakefield Trinity & Sheffield Eagles supporters all showed their love for Burrow during the 1895 Cup final.

The tributes laid in front of the rugby league statue outside Wembley in honour of Rob Burrow

A wider view of the tributes outside Wembley later on in the day.