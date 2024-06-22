With four successful conversions in their dramatic win at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, Josh Thewlis has moved up to 14th in Warrington Wolves’ goal-scorers list in the summer era.

Winger Thewlis has taken on chief kicking duties for Sam Burgess’ side this year, having only ever kicked two goals with the boot at senior level prior to this season.

But before Saturday’s trip to Hull, he’d slotted over 39 conversions & penalties combined in 15 appearances this term, taking his tally up to 41 for the club in total.

And at the MKM Stadium, he was 100% from the tee, his fourth conversion from four attempts rounded off by a sublime finish from the touchline which went over off the post following Matt Dufty’s last-gasp winning try.

Accordingly, since his debut in June 2019, the Oldham-born ace has now kicked 45 goals at senior level for Warrington in the space of 78 appearances.

That is the 14th-most of any player in the summer era across all competitions.

22-year-old Thewlis leapfrogged both Tyrone Roberts & Bryson Goodwin with his third conversion of the afternoon in East Yorkshire, with that duo tied on 43 goals apiece for the Wire.

Next up on the hit list for Thewlis is Gareth Widdop, who slotted 47 kicks over during his time as a Warrington player, including 31 in the 2021 campaign.

But after 13th-placed Widdop, it’s then quite a considerable jump to dual-code ace Iestyn Harris, who – in the summer era alone – kicked 70 goals for the Wolves.

Remarkably, all bar three of those 70 for Harris came in a single year – kicking 67 successful conversions and penalties in 1996!

And Thewlis still has a long, long, long way to go before he can even start entertaining thoughts of number one spot on this list, which we doubt anyone will ever claim.

That’s because the man who holds it at the minute – club legend Lee Briers – kicked a whopping 948 goals for Warrington, including 114 in 2006. Yes, 114!

So, just the 903 more for Thewlis to go level with him, and 904 to take top spot outright. No pressure, Josh…

Below is a run-down of the top 15:

1. Lee Briers – 948

2. Stefan Ratchford – 623

3. Brett Hodgson – 315

4. Chris Bridge – 311

5. Chris Hicks – 144

6. Dec Patton – 143

7. Kurt Gidley – 116

8. Ben Westwood – 83

= Jon Roper – 83

= Graham Appo – 83

11. Gareth O’Brien – 78

12. Iestyn Harris – 70

13. Gareth Widdop – 47

14. Josh Thewlis – 45

15. Bryson Goodwin – 43

= Tyrone Roberts – 43

With thanks to the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club

