Warrington Wolves will welcome Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Byrne back for their midweek trip to Hull KR, though Luke Yates won’t be involved.

Wire travel to Craven Park on Tuesday night in a Super League clash re-arranged from February, when the original fixture was postponed due to Rovers’ involvement in the World Club Challenge.

Due to that re-arrangement, Warrington will play three games in ten days. This is the second of those, with victory achieved at home against York Knights last Thursday night.

The jam-packed schedule has brought about a bit of rotation, and having been rested last time out, both Tanginoa and Byrne will return on Tuesday night in boosts to the forward pack.

Warrington receive double boost for Hull KR clash as sidelined star nears return

Wolves head coach Sam Burgess undertook pre-match media duties on Monday afternoon, where he also confirmed Cai Taylor-Wray wouldn’t feature having played for the reserves over the weekend.

Burgess explained: “Kelepi (Tanginoa) comes in, and Byrney (Liam Byrne) comes in.

“Cai (Taylor-Wray) isn’t playing, he played reserves on Saturday, but I think that’s it (for team news). “He is getting closer, but we’ll see in the next couple of weeks.

“Yatesy (Luke Yates) is not playing this week, but he’s not far away.”

Warrington have won three games on the spin to move up to third on the Super League ladder, and are now in the driving seat to get a home tie in the play-offs.

Defeat on Tuesday night would see them leapfrogged by reigning Super League champions KR on points difference, but a win would see a four-point gap opened up alongside a two-point gap over fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity.

Additionally, victory at Craven Park would take Wire to within just two competition points of the top two, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

Burgess added: “We’re as healthy as we have been all year. The only guys not available are Yatesy and Zack Gardner, everyone else is available.

“It’s a healthy spot to be in. We’ve got a couple of guys returning who are not quite up to speed, but they will be in two or three weeks.

“It’s a much better position to be in (than in previous years).”