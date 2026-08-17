One-time NRL champion and former Warrington star Ryan Matterson has been forced into medical retirement aged 31 through concussion-related issues.

Versatile forward Matterson spent the back end of last season on loan in Super League at Warrington having fallen down the pecking order at NRL outfit Parramatta Eels.

He featured eight times for Wire, with his last appearance coming in a defeat away against Hull KR: and that has proven to be the last appearance of his career.

Set to turn 32 in October, Matterson has spent the duration of 2026 out of action battling concussion symptoms, and has now made the difficult decision to hang up his boots, retired on medical grounds.

‘The hardest part about chasing a dream is accepting when it’s time to let it go’

Born in Greenacre, the veteran played over 180 games in the NRL between Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers and Parramatta.

Matterson featured in two Grand Finals, winning the first in 2018 with the Roosters as they beat Melbourne Storm before losing the showpiece four years later with the Eels as Penrith Panthers got the better of them.

Announcing his retirement via social media over the weekend, Matterson wrote: “The hardest part about chasing a dream is accepting when it’s time to let it go.

“Today, I’m announcing my medical retirement from rugby league.

“For many years, I’ve battled the effects of concussion and the symptoms that have come with it. I’ve tried to push through, manage it and keep doing what I love.

“But over time, the symptoms have become harder to live with, and unfortunately, they’ve continued to get worse.

“Eventually, you have to make the hardest decision of your life and walk away from the thing you love in order to protect the life you have ahead of you.”

‘Rugby league was my childhood dream. I was incredibly lucky and privileged to live it for more than a decade’

Matterson’s NRL career saw him score 26 tries, and his form for Parramatta in 2022 as the Eels reached the Grand Final saw him called up into New South Wales’ State of Origin squad.

He featured once for the Blues during that year’s Origin series, playing in the opener as they thumped Queensland 44-12 in Perth.

His social media post concludes: “Rugby league was my childhood dream. I was incredibly lucky and privileged to live it for more than a decade.

“I gave everything I had to this game, and it gave me memories, friendships, lessons and experiences I will carry forever.

“I’m incredibly excited for what comes next. I have a new purpose, new dreams and a new chapter to write.

“I have every intention of using all that professional sport has taught me to help other people chase their dreams and become the best version of themselves.”