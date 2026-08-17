Former St Helens star Moses Mbye has announced his retirement, insisting he will be ‘forever in debt to the game’ of rugby league.

Mbye – who turned 33 last week – brought the curtain down on his first-grade career with Saints, arriving midway through the 2023 campaign and remaining on Merseyside until the end of 2025.

Clocking up six tries in 61 appearances across all competitions while donning the red vee, the utility – able to slot into the halves or at hooker – returned Down Under to conclude his playing career in the Queensland Cup with Ipswich Jets.

The Jets have two games remaining in the Q Cup this term before the play-offs come around, but having not featured since mid-July, Mbye has now hung up his boots.

Former St Helens and State of Origin star Moses Mbye hangs up boots

Mbye boasts just shy of 200 NRL appearances on his CV having donned a shirt at first-grade level Down Under between Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons before making the move to Super League with Saints.

Involved in an NRL Grand Final back in 2014 in the early days of his career with the Bulldogs, the Brisbane-born veteran went on to earn a State of Origin call-up in 2019, then a Wests player.

He featured for Queensland in all three games during that year’s Origin Series as the Maroons lost out to New South Wales.

Announcing his decision to hang up the boots, Mbye wrote on social media: “Officially retired. Forever in debt to the game!! What a ride it’s been…thanks to everyone who contributed to the memories

“Thanks for the friendships we built and the opportunities presented. Rugby league truly is the greatest game of all.”

A Noosa Pirates junior, Mbye’s most notable moments in a Saints shirt included kicking the winning drop goal in a Super League clash against Salford Red Devils back which went to Golden Point in August 2024.

His next career move remains unclear, with the 33-year-old’s social media post concluding: “Can’t wait to ride the next rollercoaster.

“Thank you.”