Wakefield Trinity swoop to sign stalwart Championship forward as length of contract confirmed

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Jordan Williams from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, with the forward penning a two-year deal at Belle Vue from 2026.

Stevenage-born Williams joined Fev from London Broncos ahead of 2025, and has scored seven tries in 16 appearances across all competitions for Rovers to date.

He had spent the 2024 campaign in Super League with the Broncos, who 86 of his 150 senior career appearances to date came in the colours of.

Now, the front-rower will return to the top-flight with Trinity, who announced his arrival on Wednesday evening.

Williams – who turned 28 in June – will link back up with former London team-mate Josh Rourke at Belle Vue come the end of this season.

He said: “I am honoured to be joining Wakefield on a two-year deal.

“The club has enjoyed some impressive success in recent seasons and I believe, moving forward, we will achieve even more.

“Returning to Super League has been a major goal of mine and I’m proud to have earned this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work and give everything for this great club.”

As well as the Broncos and Featherstone, the experienced forward – who has spent the bulk of his career to date in the Championship – has previously represented Oxford, London Skolars and Widnes Vikings.

Accordingly, Trinity will become the fifth different club of his career. Head coach Daryl Powell added: “We are really pleased to sign a young, hungry, middle unit player.

“Jordan had experience in Super League with London and handled that really well.

“He is big and aggressive and will add these qualities to our pack. I look forward to helping him achieve his potential over the coming years.”

Wakefield have already dipped into the overseas market to sign Tyson Smoothy from Brisbane Broncos, Jazz Tevaga from Manly Sea Eagles and Tray Lolesio from the Dolphins for 2026.

After securing Williams’ signature, Recruitment Manager Ste Mills said: “Bringing Jordan to the club has been a long time coming.

“Jordan is a player we have been monitoring for a couple of years now and tried to get when we originally joined the club. He is a great size for a front-rower and keeps getting better year-on-year.

“Jordan will be a great fit for our environment and I am very excited to see how he develops under our coaching team.”

