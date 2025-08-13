Hull KR superstar Mikey Lewis’ name has once again been suggested as a possible transfer target for NRL clubs.

Lewis has not hidden his desire to test himself in Australia at some stage in his career, and his form for the Robins in recent years is making him increasingly difficult to ignore.

More and more clubs in Australia are becoming aware of Lewis’ talents, and a strong showing for England in this year’s Ashes would likely enhance his reputation Down Under even further.

But a new report has emerged from the Wide World of Sports which bizarrely suggests South Sydney may have ‘signed the wrong Lewis’ in light of Lewis Dodd’s struggles for the Rabbitohs in 2025.

That report says: “But the story goes that Souths should have signed Mikey Lewis from Hull KR, regarded by good judges in the UK as the best halfback in Super League by a long way.”

It then goes on to reveal that clubs are monitoring Lewis for 2027. “Lewis has already played five Tests for England and is on the radar of several NRL clubs for 2027.”

Lewis’ name emerging in reports in Australia again will certainly cause some nervousness for Hull KR supporters.

He has become a household name in Super League and one of Rovers’ finest players, inspiring them to this year’s Challenge Cup and ending their 40-year trophy drought.

But any move for 2027 would be reliant on Rovers granting their star playmaker a release, as the England international is under contract until the end of the 2028 season.

However, it is clear Lewis’ reputation is building on both sides of the world and should he help the Robins win Super League for the first time this year, that reputation would only enhance further.

Lewis will be at the centre of a thrilling game on Friday evening as league leaders Hull KR take on reigning champions Wigan.