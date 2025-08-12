St Helens have confirmed that Jake Wingfield will require surgery having damaged his ankle ligaments during their win at Wakefield Trinity, with the youngster’s season potentially over.

Wingfield – who has featured in 17 games across all competitions so far this term – entered the action off the bench at Belle Vue on Friday night, replacing Curtis Sironen as the veteran left the field for a HIA he would eventually fail.

The youth product followed Sironen off the field just three minutes into the second half after going down clutching at his leg following a tackle, and eventually emerged with a moon boot on as well as being on crutches.

Head coach Paul Wellens admitted that things ‘didn’t look good’ post-match after their 34-4 victory, and now, the club have confirmed their initial fears were correct.

St Helens star set for long-term injury lay-off as club reveal surgery required

Having turned 24 at the start of this month, Wingfield has played 64 times for Saints at first-team level so far after making his debut back in October 2020 against Salford Red Devils. He also played one game on loan for hometown club Leigh in 2022.

The versatile forward will undergo a syndesmosis operation on his ankle ligaments before the end of this week.

As per the Red V’s club website, boss Wellens told Mike Critchley of the St Helens Star: “Jake has unfortunately done his syndesmosis and will require surgery on that.

“It is usually a seven to nine week return to play, which makes things very tight (for the rest of the season).

“That is not to say that all being well he couldn’t feature come play-off time, but there is a fair bit of work to do between now and then.

“We will put an arm around him and help him get back fit as soon as possible.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils supporters hit back at owners as protest vow made in scathing statement

👉 Super League form table – Leigh and St Helens flying high with Wigan 7th…

👉 Brad Arthur’s in-tray and priorities after signing new Leeds Rhinos deal including transfer dilemma

👉 Exclusive – Former Salford coach says club should be relegated after ’embarrassing’ season

👉 Daly Cherry-Evans transfer twist as Roosters contract ‘not registered’