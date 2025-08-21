Round 23 of Super League kicks off on Thursday night with a mouthwatering clash between leaders Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins travel to Headingley aiming to go eight points clear at the Super League summit, while Brad Arthur’s men will be looking to strengthen their play-off push with another win.

There is an intriguing clash between St Helens and Hull FC on Friday while champions Wigan Warriors host Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Here, talkSPORT and Sky Sports pundit Paul Cooke gives Love Rugby League his predictions for the six games.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers (Thursday, 8pm)

This is the game of the round and both sides will be full of confidence after statement away victories last week.

Rovers edged out Wigan and Leeds thumped Castleford – and I can see the Robins taking the points in this one. But not by much.

Cooke’s prediction: Hull KR by 4

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 8pm)

It looks like this game will go ahead but what kind of a side will Salford be able to field?

You can only see another hugely one-sided contest with Leigh racking up a lot of points.

Cooke’s prediction: Leigh by 60

St Helens v Hull FC (Friday, 8pm)

Saints have gone under the radar a bit at times this season but look where they are in the table – third and just two points off Wigan.

Hull FC need to keep winning to stay in the play-off places, but I think Paul Wellens’ men will get another win on the board here.

Cooke’s prediction: St Helens by 14

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 6pm)

It has been a very difficult season for the Dragons and Joel Tomkins has found life tough since taking charge.

Castleford, much like Catalans, are in need of a overhaul at the end of the season and I can see the home side taking the spoils in this one.

Cooke’s prediction: Catalans by 6

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (Sunday, 3pm)

Huddersfield have only pride and league position to play for in their remaining games – and you can pretty much say the same about Warrington too.

But the Wolves must at least try and stay on the coat tails of Wakefield and Hull FC, so nothing less than two points will do for them on Sunday.

Cooke’s prediction: Warrington by 4

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, 3pm)

Wigan will be smarting after losing at home to Hull KR last week and there will no doubt be a response.

Wakey are a force to be reckoned with – and their play-off hopes are well and truly alive – but the Warriors on home soil should be too strong.