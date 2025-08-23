Matt Peet believes Wakefield are doing ‘everything right’ on and off the field, with the Wigan Warriors boss hailing Trinity ahead of the pair’s clash on Sunday afternoon.

Trinity visit The Brick Community Stadium as we near the end of their first season back in Super League following promotion last term at the end of a treble-winning campaign in the second tier.

Including last weekend’s cancelled game against financially-stricken Salford Red Devils, which they have been awarded a 48-0 victory for by the RFL, Daryl Powell’s side have won three of their last four games.

And with five rounds remaining, they sit in seventh spot on the ladder but look in with a great chance of sneaking into sixth and competing in the play-offs come the end of the year.

Matt Peet’s glowing praise for Wakefield Trinity with compliments paid ahead of clash

Wigan – who lost out at home against table-toppers Hull KR last weekend – have already tasted defeat against Trinity this year, being beaten 16-10 at Belle Vue in June.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Warriors boss Peet had plenty of praise for this weekend’s opponents.

He said: “You can’t be anything but impressed with the squad they’ve assembled, and the improvement that Daryl and his coaching staff have got out of the team as the year’s gone on.

“I think you can see the way they like to play is good to watch, it’s a good brand of rugby. That’s a hallmark of Daryl’s teams.

“They’re certainly a team that will challenge you with the quality of their shape and the intelligence of their players, as we found out at their place where the halves linked up well and kicked excellently.

“They rightly are where they are in the league. I think it just shows they’re a high quality, play-off capable team with plenty of momentum on and off the field.”

‘They’re doing everything right’

The Cherry and Whites must win on Sunday to move back into second spot on the Super League ladder having been leapfrogged on points difference by Saints, who were 16-10 victors in their home game against Hull FC on Friday night.

Peet continued: “There’s some high quality players (in their squad).

“Some of them have been recruited that we wouldn’t all have known over the last couple of years, but there’s also some high quality Super League talent in there like Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone.

“They’ve recruited intelligently and aggresively, but it’s been good to see some of the young players they’ve brought through as well. It’s not just been a case of going buying players from overseas.

“Oli Pratt, Cam Scott, Corey Hall, Jayden Myers… I know they’ve not all come through their system, but they’ve been excellent.

“Young (Ellis) Lingard as well, he’s going to be a proper player.

“They’re doing everything right, Wakefield.”