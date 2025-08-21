Wakefield Trinity have been rocked by a fresh injury blow to star forward Ky Rodwell: who will miss this weekend’s trip to Wigan after suffering a new setback.

Rodwell returned to play in the reserves last weekend after Wakefield’s game with Salford Red Devils was cancelled. However, he picked up a back problem in that game and has subsequently been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the reigning champions.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell was coy on the possible timeframe for Rodwell to return to action but he did confirm that the forward will definitely be out this weekend – with no return still in sight for Caleb Hamlin-Uele, either.

“We’ve not got too many players coming back it won’t be too different,” when asked about his squad for Sunday.

“We look alright. There’s a couple boys though; Ky Rodwell played in reserves but then hurt his back. He won’t be available and Caleb still won’t be available. There’s a couple of boys who may not play but I’ll keep that to myself.”

However, there was slightly more optimistic news on winger Tom Johnstone, who has returned to full training after suffering an infection in his groin following an injection.

But Powell was again cautious on whether that would mean he would be able to feature against Wigan this weekend.

“Tom has been training,” Powell said of the England international. “Whether he’s right this week I don’t know but he’s been training. He’s looking better than he was a couple of weeks ago, that’s for sure.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wigan Warriors and St Helens among Sky Sports’ latest Super League broadcast selections

👉🏻 Super League ins and outs for 2026: Every confirmed signing and departure

👉🏻 Super League coaching trio in line for shock Australia appointment for Ashes

👉🏻 Fresh Salford Red Devils star targeted by Championship club for 2026 switch