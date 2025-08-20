Ranking every Super League club’s run-in by difficulty: St Helens toughest, Leigh easiest…

We’re well into the Super League run-in, with just five rounds remaining in the 2025 regular season and a hell of a lot still to play for.

Almost every club has something on the line as we enter the last few weeks of the campaign, and their run-ins are certainly contrasting in terms of difficulty.

Ahead of Round 23 getting underway on Thursday night when Leeds Rhinos host table-toppers leaders Hull KR, here’s how every club’s final five games rank alongside each other in terms of difficulty.

How does it work? Simple: we’ve added together the current league positions of every team’s five remaining opponents – and the team with the lowest cumulative total is deemed to have the toughest run-in. The team with the highest number has the easiest.

So, starting with the Super League team who the data suggests has the easiest run-in…

12. Leigh Leopards

Top-two chasing Leigh have endured back-to-back defeats and now sit 5th on the ladder, but the data strongly suggests their run-in is favourable. The Leopards still have to face all of the bottom three and Warrington as well as high-flying Saints.

11. Salford Red Devils

Though it will probably count for little given the state of Salford at the minute, they too have a ‘favourable’ run-in to the end of the season on paper. Leigh – who they face on Friday – are their highest-placed opponents.

10. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield’s season is also done and dusted already with little left to play for but pride. However, their last five games are good ones on paper. Leigh and Leeds do both still await, though.

9. Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield saw their game at Salford cancelled last weekend due to the Red Devils’ struggles. As Trinity bid to seal a play-off spot, their run-in is very favourable: even with both Hull KR and Wigan still left to take on.

= Warrington Wolves

Wire are tied with Wakefield in terms of their ‘overall difficulty’, which will make more sense when you see the table. Sam Burgess’ side will have to go some to make it into the play-offs, and he’s already admitted that himself, with each of their final three opponents this term occupying a top six spot.

7. Wigan Warriors

As Wigan attempt to hang on to second spot, they still have both Saints and Leeds to take on. Other than that, the data suggests their run-in isn’t terrible.

6. Castleford Tigers

A mixed bag for Castleford as they near the end of a season to forget. Chris Chester will remain in charge for the last five games this term, which include Leigh, Wigan and Saints.

5. Catalans Dragons

Another team who will want to put 2025 behind them as soon as possible are Catalans. They host fellow strugglers Castleford this weekend, but their last four are all against those vying for either a play-off or top-two finish.

4. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds’ run-in isn’t the best, according to the data, but there could be worse and there is. We’ll get onto that, but where the Rhinos are concerned, their last five includes Hull KR and Wigan.

3. Hull KR

The Robins have already got one hand on the League Leaders’ Shield, which is perhaps a good job given how tough their run-in to the play-offs is. Willie Peters’ side don’t play anyone below seventh until the final round when eighth-placed Warrington come to town.

2. Hull FC

Hull FC occupy a play-off spot as things stand, but the data suggests they’re going to be hard-pushed to keep hold of that given the run-in Wakefield have compared to them. John Cartwright’s side take on Saints, Leeds and then cross-city rivals in their next three games. On paper, yikes.

1. St Helens

Last but not least, no one in the competition has a tougher run-in than Saints, according to the data. Sat third ahead of Round 23, the Red V are going to have to go some to push into the top two. Their next four are all against sides currently in the top six before they end the season against strugglers Castleford.

And in case you’re interested, here’s how we worked it all out!