Wakefield Trinity recruitment update as Daryl Powell reveals Jake Trueman dilemma

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has not ruled out the prospect of further new signings for 2025: insisting there may be a ‘couple of bits’ the club still look to achieve in the transfer market.

Trinity are widely expected to be a Super League club once again this time next week, after IMG publish their official gradings for 2025. Wakefield owner Matt Ellis said this week he expects the club to push close to securing Grade A status which would guarantee their place back among the elite.

The club have made a number of big-name signings for 2025. Winger Tom Johnstone is returning to Belle Vue, England international Mike McMeeken is another joining and Huddersfield half-back Olly Russell is also making the move across West Yorkshire.

And Powell told Love Rugby League that while he is thrilled with what they have got over the line so far, he is not ruling out further activity should Trinity get the green light for Super League.

When asked if there would be any more incomings, Powell said: “Maybe a couple of bits. There’s always little bits of movement, but I think we’re in a great place with what we’ve signed through the year.

“There’s still a couple of unknowns from the outside but I’ve watched those players we’ve got on board all year. I think we’ve got some really good players. There’s ten coming in and I think there’s a lot of upside in them in terms of growth, and they’re great blokes. We’ve got a whole heap of quality that’s ready to go.”

Another new signing is half-back Jake Trueman, who joined the club before the transfer deadline was completed earlier this season, and came into Wakefield’s squad after Hull FC’s season concluded.

However, he did not feature for the club last weekend in the Championship play-off semi-final against York Knights and Powell admitted he is unlikely to play Trueman this weekend, too.

Powell jokingly said: “I might put him in yet! You don’t know, do you? But for me, I said when Truey came in that I was pretty happy to go with the boys who had done the job all year.

“I wanted to pay that respect to them and he sees that as well. That’s what I said right from the start and I’ve been inclined to go with that. When you stand up in front of a group of players and say something, you should probably stick to it.”

