Wakefield Trinity recruitment report: retention plans, 2025 squad depth and targets analysed

Clubs both inside and outside of Super League are beginning to put their plans together for 2025 if they are fortunate enough to be offered a place in the top-flight by IMG next season.

And one side many expect to be in Super League is Championship frontrunners Wakefield Trinity. They have made no secret of the fact they expect to be in the elite once again in 2025 after a one-season absence, with the club anticipating they will secure the required IMG points to make the cut: though we will only know for sure later this year.

That is reflected in their recruitment so far for next year. Here’s a look at the business Trinity have done – and perhaps more importantly, where they will look to strengthen further.

Players under contract for 2025

Fullback: Max Jowitt.

Wing: Lachlan Walmsley, Tom Johnstone, Thomas Delaney.

Centre: Oliver Pratt, Jack Croft, Noah Booth.

Half-back: Mason Lino, Myles Lawford.

Prop/13: Mike McMeeken, Renouf Atoni, Caleb Uele, Mathieu Cozza, Luke Bain, Ky Rodwell, Isaiah Vagana, Isaac Shaw.

Hooker: Liam Hood, Liam Kay, Harvey Smith.

Second-row:.Josh Griffin.

Who else is joining?

They have already confirmed that Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken will arrive on high-profile, lucrative deals for 2025 and beyond. But Trinity are thought to have already done more business for next year and their anticipated return to Super League.

Half-back Oliver Russell will join from Huddersfield Giants to provide depth in the halves alongside the likes of Mason Lino. Hull KR forward Matty Storton will provide more depth in the pack when he joins from the Rovers next season.

Who’s still off-contract?

The following players are still off-contract and yet to have their futures officially resolved: Toby Boothroyd, Jay Pitts, Romain Franco, Ethan Wood, Matty Ashurst, Jermaine McGillvary, Josh Bowden, Joe Law, Iain Thornley, Will Brough, Derrell Olpherts, Thomas Doyle, Luke Gale.

However, Trinity are thought to be in discussions with a number of those players – with an option in Doyle’s contract almost certain to be extended for example, Love Rugby League has been told.

What’s their quota situation?

As things stand, Wakefield have two quota spaces left to allocate for 2025.

Mason Lino, Caleb Uele, Ky Rodwell, Renouf Atoni and Isaiah Vagana are all under contract for next year at the moment – giving Trinity two overseas spots to play with in terms of their recruitment IF they return to Super League.

If they were to remain in the Championship, they wouldn’t be bound by quota restrictions.

Where do they need to strengthen?

There is a clear gap in Wakefield’s contracted squad for 2025 at the moment: in the second row. While other players could slot into that position at a push, there is only Josh Griffin who is, really a recognised second rower under contract at present. McMeeken is one of the players who could realistically play there, for example.

Trinity may well look for more top-flight quality in the centres too, with only three first-teamers contracted there and all three arguably are inexperienced at Super League level.

Russell’s impending arrival leans towards a half-back pairing of Lino and Russell with Myles Lawford in reserve – though there’s still uncertainty over Gale’s future.

Walmsley and Johnstone look like they will be the first-choice wing partnership under Daryl Powell but again, Trinity may look to add some more experience for depth in that department, with only youngster Thomas Delaney under contract as things stand.

