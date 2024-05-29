Reports have emerged in Australia that long-serving NRL winger Ken Maumalo is set to be offered to Super League clubs with his Gold Coast Titans career seemingly over.

Maumalo’s manager, Dixon McIver, has admitted Down Under that the winger will be shopped to clubs in both Australia and England – with McIver admitting that the New Zealand international would ‘kill it’ in Super League moving forwards. But with recruitment well underway for 2025 on this side of the world, where could Maumalo realistically end up? Here’s some options.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

There’s a major rebuild going on at Leigh for 2025 which, thankfully for Leopards fans, will be spearheaded by Adrian Lam after he agreed a new three-year deal to remain as head coach.

Leigh will definitely be in the market for outside backs next year. Zak Hardaker is heading for Hull, while uncertainty remains over Ricky Leutele’s future, with the centre off-contract. With Maumalo capable of playing both wing and centre, could he be an option for the rebuild at the Leigh Sports Village?

Naturally, they would need a quota spot: but a possible exit for Leutele would achieve that.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans have already been linked with one prolific winger already for next season, with reports suggesting they’re interested in Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. However, if that didn’t materialise, Maumalo could easily be an option for the Dragons.

They’re in need of wingers. Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies are both departing, and even the long-serving Fouad Yaha is off-contract at the end of this season. If Catalans want a frontline winger with top level experience to replace one of their two departing England internationals, Maumalo could be an ideal fit.

Huddersfield Giants

Ian Watson, Huddersfield Giants’ head coach

Ian Watson’s side look as though they will have at least two quota spots available going into 2025, with Luke Yates departing for Warrington Wolves and Esan Marsters signing for Salford Red Devils.

Marsters’ departure leaves a gaping hole in Huddersfield’s first-choice backline for next year and with the Giants never short on ambition when it comes to going for big-name targets, they could easily be one of the clubs interested in Maumalo if the deal is right.

St Helens

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

It’s difficult to project exactly what the Saints‘ backline will look like going into 2025. Jack Welsby could easily shuffle from fullback to half-back, meaning they could be in the market for a new number one. But similarly, they may need a half-back if Welsby stays at fullback.

Waqa Blake is off-contract, as is Konrad Hurrell, meaning there’s potential quota space as well as cap space for the Saints to play with heading into 2025. Could they be one of the clubs interested in Maumalo?

