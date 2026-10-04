Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has promised Lachlan Walmsley he will help find him a club in 2027 – but admits they cannot perform a late u-turn and re-sign him.

Walmsley once again caught the eye for Wakefield at the business end of the season on Saturday night. It was his sensational flick pass for Cam Scott that helped open the scoring for Trinity in their 23-10 win over Warrington Wolves.

It means that Walmsley signs off from Wakefield as a Super League winner, having spent the early years of his time in England as a Championship player, and working in a full-time job alongside a part-time career as a rugby league player.

Daryl Powell praises Lachlan Walmsley heroics

Trinity had already confirmed that Walmsley would depart the club at the end of the season. Quota issues meant they were simply unable to keep Walmsley in their ranks for 2027 – with Wakefield adding players such as Emre Guler and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

But that did not stop Powell from praising the Australian-born Scotland international’s recent displays – before admitting he will do anything within his power to get him a contract somewhere, and insists if a club has the space, they would be foolish not to take a punt on him.

“He’s a great kid,” Powell said.

“I just love him, and what he’s about. He gets a lot of stick and gives a bit out but his performance tonight, the last two in fact.. he topped our metres last week with over 200 metres. He’s not the biggest dude either, is he?

“But he’s clever and he finds little slots for himself. He’s just awesome. He’s going to get a club. I think if you’re looking at him and his performances then he’s definitely going to get sorted. I’ve told him I’ll help him where I can.”

Wakefield coach rules out transfer u-turn

However, Powell was then asked whether there was any chance Wakefield could change their mind at the last minute and offer Walmsley a contract.

The Trinity coach appeared to suggest that would not be the case, with their hands tied.

He was given an extension this year off the back of the quota regulations going up from seven to ten but with their allocation full for 2027, it means players including Walmsley and Mason Lino ultimately have no future with the new Super League champions.

Powell admitted that was a difficult aspect of the job.

He said: “These are hard things, they’re hard decisions. We saw it with Mason working out like that, you can’t keep everyone. It’s a salary cap sport and you’ve got to work out exactly what you’re trying to do and it’s so difficult. If I could keep everyone I would do – but it’s a great send-off for Lachlan.”