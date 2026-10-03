Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell admitted it would have been ‘hurtful’ had they lost the Super League Grand Final to Warrington: conceding he was nervous pre-match given his past history with the Wolves.

Trinity are Super League champions for the first time in their history, after claiming their first major honour since 1968 with a stunning display to defeat the Wolves at Old Trafford.

Powell played down his previous links to the Wire pre-match during the week, having been sacked by the club midway through 2023 – ironically after a heavy defeat at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Daryl Powell reveals Grand Final pride

And the Wakefield coach finally lifted the lid on his emotions after the game – admitting it would have been ‘hurtful’ had they lost the game against the club who sacked him.

Powell also conceded he was full of nerves on a personal level – though not for his team, who were magnificent.

He said: “Someone asked me in the week and obviously, I was pretty nervous tonight – just for me as a person.

“If we lose that game tonight, then that’s pretty hurtful given what happened: but it wasn’t about me and I tried to not make it about me. They’ve had a great season and Sam (Burgess) has done a phenomenal job but personally for me, I’m so pleased tonight that we got it done.”

Powell continued: “I’m amazed really at the boys and how good they’ve been. It’s pretty sweet for me as an individual but for the club, the players.. everything we’ve built up over the last three years is phenomenal. The last two weeks have been incredible.”

Grand Final win Powell’s greatest moment

Having lost a Grand Final in 2017 as coach as Castleford Tigers and a Challenge Cup final as head coach of Leeds over 20 years ago, Powell unsurprisingly admitted this ranked as his greatest moment in rugby league.

“This is the best,” he said. “It looked like maybe this had slipped through my career and I wouldn’t win a big game after 2017, it’s been a long time.

“I had a tough time at Warrington and to do this and come back with Wakefield.. it’s right up there.

“I think we can go as far as we want now and do anything. I felt that this year might be one year too early. The boys have proved me wrong though. I’m so pleased for the players who won’t be here next year too, that they’ve had this moment.”