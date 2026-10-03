Tom Johnstone dominated the voting among the media on Saturday night to be crowned the third winner of the Rob Burrow Award.

The Wakefield Trinity winger was the standout player, scoring twice to help Wakefield win the Super League title for the first time in their history.

They were far too good for Warrington Wolves – and the voting reflected just how impressive Johnstone’s individual performance was.

He secured 21 of the 39 votes on offer, over half of the polling from the media that were in attendance at Old Trafford, to succeed Bevan French and Mikey Lewis as winners of the individual accolade that matters the most.

Elsewhere, hooker Tyson Smoothy was one of six other Wakefield players to get votes, with Smoothy getting nine in total: the most of anyone after Johnstone.

Mike McMeeken scooped four votes after a fine display that saw him play for 80 minutes, with Jake Trueman getting two.

Three other players got a solitary vote: Max Jowitt, Jazz Tevaga and Jack Sinfield.

Rob Burrow Award voting in full