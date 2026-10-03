Wakefield Trinity are Super League champions – after Daryl Powell’s side completed the most remarkable sporting fairytale of modern times to win the Grand Final.

A Championship team just two years ago, Trinity are now kings of Super League after comfortably beating Warrington 23-10 at Old Trafford.

Here are the ratings.. with some very high performers from some sure-fire England players..

Max Jowitt: 8

What a night for the Wakefield academy graduate. Outstanding from start to finish – not least midway through the second half when he needed a dislocated finger putting back in on multiple occasions.

Lachlan Walmsley: 8

Another who bowed out in Wakefield colours with a marvellous display. Somebody sign him!

Cam Scott: 7

Finished with a solid display – and leaves a Grand Final winner and try-scorer.

Corey Hall: 7

The sin-bin lowers his mark somewhat but he linked up with Johnstone to devastating effect.

Tom Johnstone: 9

Absolutely sensational, if there was any doubt left he should be playing for England: there isn’t any now.

Jake Trueman: 9

Another who has forced his way into England contention with his late-season performances.

Jack Sinfield: 8

Will remember that drop goal for the rest of his life!

Ky Rodwell: 8

A blockbuster display upfront from a superb forward.

Tyson Smoothy: 9

How on Earth do you replace him? The best player in Super League by a distance in the second half of 2026. It has been a joy to watch him. World-class.

Mike McMeeken: 9

Yet another who has rubber-stamped his ticket to Australia for the World Cup. Without doubt Wakefield’s standout forward in the front and the back row.

Isaiah Vagana: 9

Emulates his father with a Grand Final winner’s ring – and got a try to boot. Another superstar in the making.

Zac Lipowicz: 8

What an inspired mid-season pick-up he has been.

Jazz Tevaga: 9

Signed for the big games and the big moments – and he proved it yet again.

Jay Pitts: 8

Retires a Grand Final winner. In a team full of superstars, Pitts’ story is one of the greatest of them all.

Mason Lino: 7

Came on and did a good shift.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele: 9

Sensational yet again. We thought Wakefield’s pack would be crucial and Hamlin-Uele led from the front. England certainty like a few others.

Caius Faatili: 8

Him and his partner in crime delivered yet again; Warrington couldn’t live with them.