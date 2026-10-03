Wakefield quartet lock in England spots with star displays in Grand Final fairytale
Wakefield Trinity are Super League champions – after Daryl Powell’s side completed the most remarkable sporting fairytale of modern times to win the Grand Final.
A Championship team just two years ago, Trinity are now kings of Super League after comfortably beating Warrington 23-10 at Old Trafford.
Here are the ratings.. with some very high performers from some sure-fire England players..
Max Jowitt: 8
What a night for the Wakefield academy graduate. Outstanding from start to finish – not least midway through the second half when he needed a dislocated finger putting back in on multiple occasions.
Lachlan Walmsley: 8
Another who bowed out in Wakefield colours with a marvellous display. Somebody sign him!
Cam Scott: 7
Finished with a solid display – and leaves a Grand Final winner and try-scorer.
Corey Hall: 7
The sin-bin lowers his mark somewhat but he linked up with Johnstone to devastating effect.
Tom Johnstone: 9
Absolutely sensational, if there was any doubt left he should be playing for England: there isn’t any now.
Jake Trueman: 9
Another who has forced his way into England contention with his late-season performances.
Jack Sinfield: 8
Will remember that drop goal for the rest of his life!
Ky Rodwell: 8
A blockbuster display upfront from a superb forward.
Tyson Smoothy: 9
How on Earth do you replace him? The best player in Super League by a distance in the second half of 2026. It has been a joy to watch him. World-class.
Mike McMeeken: 9
Yet another who has rubber-stamped his ticket to Australia for the World Cup. Without doubt Wakefield’s standout forward in the front and the back row.
Isaiah Vagana: 9
Emulates his father with a Grand Final winner’s ring – and got a try to boot. Another superstar in the making.
Zac Lipowicz: 8
What an inspired mid-season pick-up he has been.
Jazz Tevaga: 9
Signed for the big games and the big moments – and he proved it yet again.
Jay Pitts: 8
Retires a Grand Final winner. In a team full of superstars, Pitts’ story is one of the greatest of them all.
Mason Lino: 7
Came on and did a good shift.
Caleb Hamlin-Uele: 9
Sensational yet again. We thought Wakefield’s pack would be crucial and Hamlin-Uele led from the front. England certainty like a few others.
Caius Faatili: 8
Him and his partner in crime delivered yet again; Warrington couldn’t live with them.