Wakefield Trinity star Max Jowitt has revealed how he played on with a gruesome injury during Saturday’s Grand Final win over Warrington – after part of his fingernail came through the skin on his hand.

Jowitt signed off as a Wakefield player in the perfect manner, playing a pivotal role in their triumph over the Wolves that clinched Trinity’s first major honour for almost 60 years.

But he battled on with a bizarre injury that required plenty of medical attention during the midway point of the second half – showing off his wound to the media in the mixed zone after the game.

Max Jowitt plays on with gruesome hand blow

Jowitt needed treatment from Wakefield physio Matthew Crowther on three occasions within a matter of minutes, and it looked initially like he might have dislocated his finger and it would not go back in the socket.

But in actual fact, the bottom of his fingernail came through the skin and out of his hand, leading to a heavy bleed that ultimately needed strapping up.

However, Jowitt laughed post-match that it would have taken far worse than that to force him from the field in his Trinity farewell.

“The nail has come through the skin.. it’s a bit sore and it’s a bit pointed out. I don’t know if you can see it.

“It was bleeding like mad and we didn’t really know what was happening with it. I just tried to play on with it and then we just decided, let’s just strap it up and get on with it.

“I had a kick to take – Tom (Johnstone) scored in the corner and I looked up and there’s 30 seconds left (on the shot clock) and we needed to hurry up and get it taped up so I could take it! There wasn’t a chance I was going off, you couldn’t have dragged me off that pitch with any injury tonight.”

Jowitt’s perfect Wakefield farewell

After over a decade with the club, Jowitt has now signed off at Wakefield and will play for former coach Mark Applegarth at York Knights next season.

Having stayed loyal to Wakefield after their relegation and remained with them back on their journey to the top the sport, he admitted it was a dream come true.

The fullback said: “It’s what dreams are made of. If you’d told me at the start of the year we’d even be playing in the Grand Final I’d have snapped your hand off, let alone winning it. But I’ve said all year, these lads are class, it’s a great group and nobody deserves it more than these boys.

“I’ve seen it at its lowest low and its highest high tonight. Just to give that to the fans, for the loyalty they’ve shown since I’ve been here. I said earlier that with Matt (Ellis) coming in, there was a five-year plan and we’ve gone a bit early here but we’ll take it every day of the week.

“It’s an unbelievable story and to be a part of the worst time at the club and now the best time in the space of three years.. it sounds ridiculous, but I can’t get over it. What a way to bow out.”