Newly-promoted Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity have announced a dual-registration partnership for 2025 with Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

The partnership – a common one in rugby league – will see players from both sides able to play for one another, though in the most part will allow Trinity’s fringe players the opportunity to gain first-team experience and play competitive rugby league in the Championship for development purposes.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, Wakefield played on a Friday and Batley on a Sunday.

Wakefield Trinity confirm dual-registration partners for 2025 with hometown link key

The dual-registration rule was introduced in 2013, with Wakefield’s former partner clubs including the likes of Oldham and Dewsbury Rams.

This time around, it’s a link to Batley head coach Mark Moxon which has seen the deal struck with the Bulldogs.

Wakefield is Moxon’s hometown, and he grew up supporting Trinity at Belle Vue, as he detailed: “We’re delighted to be dual registered with what is my hometown and boyhood club.

“Wakefield seem to be doing everything right at the moment with the whole club doing exceptionally well last year and earning their place back in Super League.

“They have put together a very strong squad for 2025 and we look forward to working closely with them.

“If we can give some of their players valuable game time for development or fitness, and in the process gain some Super League quality, full-time players then both clubs will benefit from the arrangement.”

Wakefield beat Batley twice en-route to the Championship title in 2024, winning 34-14 at Mount Pleasant in April and then ending up 34-12 victors on home soil in July.

Trinity’s Recruitment Manager Ste Mills said: “When the opportunity came up to dual-reg with Batley, we jumped at the chance as we have a great relationship with Mark Moxon.

“I am a big believer that we will benefit out of this agreement as well as Batley. Our players will gain valuable playing time and experience, and this is another pathway for our younger players to become Super League players.”

