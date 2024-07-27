Wakefield Trinity-bound Tom Johnstone likely to have played last game for Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity-bound Tom Johnstone is likely to have played his last game for Catalans, with the Dragons confirming that the winger has fractured his fibula.

Having scored a try earlier in the contest, Germany-born England international Johnstone had to be helped from the field on the stroke of half-time during Catalans’ defeat at Castleford Tigers last Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old – who will re-join Wakefield Trinity on a four-year deal from 2025 alongside Catalans team-mate Mike McMeeken – wasn’t included in Dragons boss Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad for Saturday’s visit of Hull FC to Perpignan.

And ahead of Saturday’s game, the French outfit released a ‘medical update’ on their club website regarding the flier.

That update reads: “Tom Johnstone underwent scans to determine the extent of his injury after leaving the field injured during last Sunday game at Castleford.

“The scans have showed a fracture to the fibula.

“His recovery will determine his availability.”

The last line of that press release sheds very little light on Johnstone’s expected return date, and leaves the reality of the situation being that he could well have played his last game for the club.

Normally, the absolute minimum recovery time from a fractured fibula is six weeks. Dating that back to last Sunday, that would see a return on or around September 1.

The Dragons do still have three regular season league games remaining after that, but again, six weeks is the normal absolute minimum.

If it does end up being that Johnstone – who joined Catalans ahead of last season – has played his last game for the Stade Gilbert Brutus outfit, he’ll depart the south of France with 37 tries to his name in the space of 46 appearances across all competitions.

He ended the 2023 campaign as Super League’s joint-top try-scorer on 27 with Wigan Warriors’ Abbas Miski, and his form for the French outfit saw him return to the England setup for the autumn test series against Tonga after a a five-year absence from the international game.

