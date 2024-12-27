Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone remains on course to be fit for the start of the new Super League season, coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Johnstone’s time as a Catalans Dragons player was cut short this year after he suffered a broken leg in July. He had already agreed to return to Trinity for 2025 but ultimately missed out on selection for England this autumn after failing to return from injury in time.

He was missing from Wakefield’s squad for the Boxing Day defeat to Leeds Rhinos, but Powell provided a positive update on the winger’s fitness post-match, confirming Johnstone is now out on the field.

“He started running last week so he has got himself moving again,” Powell revealed. “He is in great spirits and he looks great, athletically and physically, like he always does.”

That would suggest Johnstone is on course to be ready for the season-opener in around six weeks. Furthermore, Wakefield came through the 18-16 loss at Headingley on Boxing Day without any fresh problems, with Powell insisting his team will reap the rewards of the hit-out in the weeks ahead.

When asked about injuries, Powell said: “I don’t think there’s anything too bad. A few boys tightened up, which you expect in these games – there’s more stress on their bodies than you’re going to get in training – but I don’t think there’s anything major. I think we are okay.”

Powell then said: “The [Boxing Day] game is never in a great place from a rugby league perspective, especially when you start pre-season as late as we did, with our Grand Final being the week after the Super League Grand Final.

“Last year we didn’t think it was a great time and we got a lot out of it and I think it will be exactly the same this time.”

READ NEXT: In pictures: Leeds Rhinos’ 5 new signings on show in Wakefield Trinity victory