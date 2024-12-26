In pictures: Leeds Rhinos’ 5 new signings on show in Wakefield Trinity victory

Leeds Rhinos ran-out 18-16 winners against Wakefield Trinity in their annual Boxing Day friendly – with all five of their new signings on show.

Rhinos fans got to see all five of their new additions in action – with Jake Connor, who started at fullback, scoring a brace and kicking two from two.

Meanwhile, experienced duo Maika Sivo and Ryan Hall started on the wings – with front-row pair Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins also featuring at AMT Headingley.

And with four new faces pulling on the famous blue and amber jersey for the first time, Love Rugby League has put together a little gallery from their unofficial debuts in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge…

Maika Sivo

The Fijian powerhouse made his first appearance in a Leeds jersey after arriving on a three-year contract from Parramatta Eels, where he scored 104 tries in 115 appearances in the NRL.

Jake Connor

Connor enjoyed an impressive first game for Leeds, scoring two tries as well as kicking two goals. The former England international has signed a two-year contract with the Rhinos.

Keenan Palasia

Palasia was another one of Brad Arthur’s new boys who put in a decent showing in his first Rhinos appearance. The Samoa international has inked a two-year contract with the Super League giants.

Cooper Jenkins

The Australian prop featured from the bench against Wakefield. Jenkins has joined Leeds on a two-year deal after a standout season in the Queensland Cup with Norths Devils.

Ryan Hall

Hall made his first appearance in a blue and amber jersey since 2018 – some seven years after his last! The England icon has returned to Headingley as he enters the twilight years of his illustrious career.

