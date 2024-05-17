Tom Johnstone explains reasons for Wakefield Trinity return as he signs long-term contract

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the re-signing of England winger Tom Johnstone from Catalans Dragons on a four-year deal from 2025.

The 28-year-old has turned down a marquee player-level salary with the Dragons in favour of a return to Wakefield in 2025.

Johnstone is a product of Trinity’s academy, scoring 87 tries in 116 appearances for the club after making his first team debut in 2015.

The prolific winger has scored 33 tries in 40 games for Catalans over the last two seasons in the south of France, being named in the 2023 Super League Dream Team as well as representing England in their test series victory over Tonga last autumn.

Johnstone will play out the rest of his contract this season with the Dragons before returning to Wakefield for 2025 pre-season training.

On his decision to move back to Trinity, Johnstone said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Wakefield Trinity next year.

“The club means a lot to me and I’ve been following everything over the past 12 months and since Matt (Ellis) took over the club. It’s incredibly exciting for everyone involved. I truly believe the club is building something special.

“When me and my wife decided we wanted to return home to England I spoke to Powelly (Daryl Powell), Matt and Millsy (Ste Mills). I loved the ambition and the direction which the club are aiming for and knew that it was something I had to be a part of.

“I have a lot of brilliant memories over the years and I know how passionate the fans are. I’m hoping when I return I can help to create more and bring success to this proud and historic club.”

Daryl Powell delighted to welcome Tom Johnstone back to Wakefield Trinity

Johnstone, who played in the Super League Grand Final last season, joins his current Catalans team-mate Mike McMeeken in signing for Wakefield ahead of next season.

On bringing Johnstone back to Belle Vue, Wakefield coach Daryl Powell said: “This is our second international player announcement coming hard on the heels of Mike McMeeken. It shows a clear trajectory for the club in terms of player recruitment of high quality players at the top of their games.

“Tom is one of the best wingers in the game and we are delighted to bring him back to help drive us towards our collective goals. He’s strong, quick and a world-class finisher. I look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

Trinity’s recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We are delighted to get another huge signing for Wakefield Trinity over the line. Tom will be another world-class acquisition for the club. His reputation has grown over the last couple of years to be the best winger in Super League.”

