Wigan Warriors could be without Harry Smith for the next five matches after the England international was ordered to face a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Smith has been charged with Grade E Striking after the incident with James Bentley during Wigan’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday that saw Smith earn a straight red card.

And he has been subsequently charged by the RFL’s Match Review Panel and hit with a Grade E charge, which carries with it a ban of between three and five matches.

He will appear at a tribunal on Tuesday to learn his fate, dealing the Warriors a huge blow ahead of Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with St Helens at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles for the next two games against Wigan and Hull KR after he was charged following an incident in the win over Salford last week.

Knowles was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Salford’s Joe Mellor and has been suspended for two matches.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley was the only other player suspended coming out of Round 21. He was hit with a Grade B Contrary Behaviour charge which carries a one-match penalty notice, as it was at the higher end of the grading.

A string of other Super League players were issued fines following incidents in the weekend’s matches. The full list of players to be charged this week are:

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Disputes Decision – £250 Fine

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Dean Parata (London Broncos) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

