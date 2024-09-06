By the end of Friday evening, Hull KR could have one hand on the League Leaders’ Shield and with it a first major honour since 1985. For that to be the case though, they’ll need to do something they’ve achieved just once in 14 years – win at Wigan Warriors.

Friday night’s Round 25 clash at The Brick Community Stadium sees Super League‘s top two clash in KR and Wigan.

With the pair locked together, the Robins currently sit top by the virtue of a superior points difference. And if they can leave the North West with two competition points, they’ll firmly be in the drivers’ seat to seal top spot with just two rounds remaining.

KR though have visited The Brick on 20 occasions previously, winning three of their first four games against Wigan there but going on to win just ONE of 16 since then!

The utterly woeful record Hull KR are bidding to end in crunch clash at Wigan Warriors

May 15, 2009 brought the East Hull natives a 20-12 win at The Brick, then known as the ‘JJB Stadium’. 13,415 were in attendance.

Paul Cooke, Michael Dobson and Jake Webster were the try-scorers for Justin Morgan’s side that night, with Dobson converting all three and kicking a further penalty.

Sean O’Loughlin was at the double with a brace for Brian Noble’s Wigan side, with Pat Richards on target with the boot to convert both tries.

But since that 2009 triumph, 15 of KR’s 16 visits to WN5 have ended in defeat, with their sole victory in this dismal run coming on June 18, 2021 under the tutelage of Tony Smith.

With the 25,138 capacity venue then recognised as the ‘DW Stadium’, the Robins picked up an 18-8 win in front of just 5,018 supporters courtesy of tries from Ben Crooks, Ryan Hall and Adam Quinlan.

All of those were converted by Crooks on a night which saw George King sin-binned. Coincidentally, both of Wigan’s tries that evening were scored by Oliver Gildart, one of the men likely to be lining up in the centres for KR in Friday’s Round 25 clash.

Three years ago as the Robins earned two competition points, a young Harry Smith was unable to convert either of Gildart’s two tries, with now-Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam then at the Warriors’ helm.

That’s the only success Friday night’s visitors have had at The Brick in recent times though, shipping 30+ points in 10 of their last 11 visits overall, with that victory being the anomaly.

42 were conceded there by the Robins last October in the play-off semi-finals, including 24 in the second half alone, so boss Peters – returning to one of his old stomping grounds as a player – knows exactly how quickly a visit to WN5 can turn sour.

History may not be on their side, but if the Robins were ever going to buck a trend like this, you’d back this year to be the one in which it happened.

