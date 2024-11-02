The unbelievable feat achieved by England in Wales thrashing

England’s women have now gone 320 minutes without conceding a single point, scoring almost 250 of their own in the process, after Saturday’s 82-0 drubbing of Wales at Headingley, which was a record in itself.

Stuart Barrow’s side last conceded points – and last tasted defeat – in the World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand back in 2022.

Since then, they’ve faced both Wales and France twice, winning those four games by an aggregate score of 248-0.

On Saturday afternoon in Leeds, almost 12 months on to the day since a 60-0 routing of Wales, England again squared off against their Home Nations counterparts.

The hosts had raced into a 34-0 lead by half-time – and added a further 48 unanswered points in the second half to give the scoreline the dominant feel their performance deserved.

An 82-0 scoreline is England’s biggest-ever margin of victory, overtaking the 72-4 success against Brazil in the last World Cup.

It’s the ninth time that England have ever nilled an opponent – with three of those now coming against Wales.

The Dragons have only ever scored six points across four total meetings with England in the women’s game, with those coming in a 32-6 defeat back in June 2022.

England now look forward to a meeting with world champions Australia in Las Vegas in March 2025.

Wigan Warriors star creates individual history during Wales drubbing

During Saturday’s big win at Headingley, Wigan Warriors flier Anna Davies created a bit of personal history.

By the 57th minute, having grabbed a first half hat-trick, the winger had scored five tries at Headingley – the first-ever women’s player to do so in a game for England.

With Player of the Match Davies overtaking Leah Burke’s four-try haul in April 2023 as England beat France 64-0, Huddersfield Giants’ Amelia Brown also grabbed a hat-trick at Headingley.

England’s other tries came from Liv Wood, Paige Travis (2), Eboni Partington (2), Erin Stott, Katie Mottershead and Hollie-Mae Dodd.

