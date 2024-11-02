England v Samoa: 5 mouthwatering head-to-heads that could define Test series

England host Samoa in the second – and final – Test of the series in Leeds on Saturday: and there’s a helluva lot riding on it.

Shaun Wane’s hosts beat their Samoan counterparts 34-18 in the first Test at the Brick Community Stadium last weekend.

And this Saturday, England host Samoa at AMT Headingley in Leeds in the second – and final – Test of the two-match international series.

Will England complete a 2-0 series whitewash? Or will Samoa make it a draw at 1-1? We’ll know come 4:30pm on Saturday.

With little to split the sides ahead of the clash, it could come down to some key individuals getting the better of their opposite number: but which battles will be key to the outcome of the game? Well, with that in mind, Love Rugby League picks out five mouthwatering head-to-heads that could define the game – and the series.

George Williams v Jarome Luai

Jarome Luai in action for Samoa

Williams has undoubtedly been one of the best players in Super League this season, winning several matches for Warrington Wolves with his displays alone. He is the England skipper, too, so it’s more than just a game to the Wigan-born playmaker. He has the weight of the nation on his shoulders.

However, Luai is in exactly the same position as Williams. Luai has been a key part of the Penrith Panthers side that has won the last four NRL Grand Finals: and was named captain of Samoa ahead of this autumn’s Test series. Williams v Luai is the best versus the best. There’s not much splitting them on paper, it’s a genuine contest.

Jack Welsby v Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Jack Welsby in action for England in 2024

Welsby has been one of England’s poster boys when it comes to rugby league over the last four or five years, having rose to Super League stardom ever since his first-team debut for St Helens back in 2018. Still only 23, Welsby has won everything there is to win at club level and is one of the best fullbacks in the world, nevermind in Super League. A clutch player.

Funnily enough, Welsby probably watched highlight reels of his opposite number Tuivasa-Sheck when he was younger and probably took inspiration from his Samoan counterpart. New Zealand Warriors star Tuivasa-Sheck switched allegiance from New Zealand to represent his birth nation Samoa ahead of this autumn’s series: and he is undoubtedly one of the best fullbacks of the modern era. A joy to watch in full flight.

Victor Radley v John Asiata

Victor Radley in action for England in 2024

The battle of the 13s is absolutely mouthwatering. Sydney-born Radley has been immense for England ever since committing to representing his English heritage head of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, with his dad hailing from Yorkshire. The Sydney Roosters star has quickly become a fans’ favourite amongst English supporters due to his aggressive, no-nonsense style of play.

Meanwhile, Asiata is representing his Samoan heritage for the first time since 2017 this autumn. He has been one of the premier loose forwards in Super League over the last couple of years, leading Leigh Leopards to Challenge Cup glory at Wembley last year. He will move to Hull FC on a three-year contract from 2025 in what is a massive coup for the Black and Whites.

Daryl Clark v Jazz Tevaga

Jazz Tevaga in action for Samoa

St Helens hooker Clark was superb in England’s win over Samoa in Wigan last weekend, with his quick runs from dummy half catching the tired Samoan defence off guard. He has been one of the leading hookers in Super League over the last decade and, although he may be 31 now, he is like a fine wine. He is as consistent as they come.

Clark’s opposite number Tevaga has most recently been playing at loose forward for New Zealand Warriors over the last couple of years: but he played at hooker – a role he is comfortable with – in last week’s defeat to England. He has been a top line forward in the NRL over the last five years and can really get his side on the front foot. The battle of the hookers is one to keep an eye on in Leeds this Saturday.

Matty Ashton v Deine Mariner

Matty Ashton celebrates an England try

Ashton headed into this Test series on the back of an exceptional year with Warrington Wolves, scoring 32 tries in 29 appearances in all competitions. He has lightning speed and has always delivered on the international stage whenever he has been given the chance by Wane. His rise from being a part-time player to a Super League star over the last five years has been a joy to witness.

Meanwhile, Mariner is only just scratching the surface as far as his career goes so far: but he has already shown plenty of promise in the NRL. The 21-year-old winger has scored 22 tries in 27 games for Brisbane Broncos since making his first-grade debut back in 2022. Like Ashton, Mariner has pace to burn and is an exceptional finisher.

England’s second – and final – Test against Samoa has the potential to be a game for the ages.

