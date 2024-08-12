Round 21 of the Super League season could end up being one of the most costly yet for a number of clubs, who are sweating on disciplinary outcomes ahead of Magic Weekend.

There were a number of notable flashpoints across the six games, all of which could lead to some significant bans that would leave some of Super League’s best players not only missing out at Elland Road, but for the weeks beyond that, too.

Here’s the players who will be fearing the worst suspension-wise.

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Without doubt the biggest talking point from a disciplinary perspective over the weekend was the red card shown to Wigan and England scrum-half Smith during the latter stages of the Warriors’ dismal defeat at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

Smith was rightly sent off following a shot on James Bentley during the latter stages of Wigan’s 30-4 loss to Leeds Rhinos, and Matt Peet could now be facing up to the prospect of being without Smith for a number of weeks. It would certainly be no surprise if Smith were handed a lengthy ban.

He is one of several players that will be sweating on Monday’s disciplinary verdict.

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles was sin-binned during St Helens’ dramatic victory over Salford Red Devils on Thursday night for a dangerous shot on the Red Devils’ Joe Mellor.

That earned him ten minutes in the bin but it could yet earn him a suspension, too. There was certainly mitigation in the collision with Mellor, who appeared to be dropping in height before Knowles made contact.

But it is the kind of challenge that was clamped down upon heavily in the early weeks of the season: and Knowles could find himself in bother.

Matt Ikuvalu (Catalans Dragons)

The centre was sent to the sin-bin during the final few minutes of Catalans’ dramatic win at Huddersfield on Friday night after a high shot on Sam Halsall. It could yet see him face a ban if the disciplinary panel judge it to be serious enough to warrant a charge.

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards)

The Leopards winger was shown a yellow card for a particularly-dangerous looking tip tackle during Leigh’s win over Hull FC on Sunday.

Losing McIntosh would be a blow for Leigh; he’s impressed since being given a run of games in Adrian Lam’s side since making the move from the Black and Whites in mid-season.