The 6 Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves stars sweating on disciplinary panel verdict ahead of Challenge Cup final

The Challenge Cup ‘dress rehearsal’ between Warrington Wolves & Wigan Warriors told us very little about how next week may go on the field, but instead left both sides nervously waiting on the Match Review Panel’s disciplinary verdict.

Numerous players from both sides were guilty of offences during Saturday afternoon’s Super League clash at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, which Wigan – who themselves had a number of changes – won 19-18 against a very heavily rotated Warrington side.

Some of those offences were picked up by referee Jack Smith and the officials, while some went unpunished.

Regardless, there is no hiding place where the Match Review Panel are concerned, and below, we’ve detailed those who are now in danger of missing out on a Wembley appearance in alphabetical order by surname.

RELATED: Cardtracker – Every yellow and red card shown in Super League this season

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

If it wasn’t for one of his team-mates, this would be most clear-cut case of them all, and we’d be surprised if we see Dupree out on the Wembley field next Saturday. Late on in the first half, there was a bit of a fracas as the Warriors prop went to play the ball. Footage emerged on social media showing him head-butting former team-mate Sam Powell, and a lengthy ban could well be on the way.

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

THIs is the most clear-cut case from today, surely. Australian centre Keighran was sent off with 10 minutes remaining at the HJ for what can only be described as a forearm smash on young Arron Lindop. Not only will he not be playing next week at Wembley, he wont’ be playing for a while after. Harry Smith, get that kicking tee back out…

Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves)

Musgrove came off the interchange bench for Warrington in the first half to replace youngster Max Wood, who looked like he’d picked up an injury. The ex-NRL ace pushed a Wigan player off the ball just a few minutes later, not late contact on a passer, just an actual shove. Whether the MRP are concerned with that, we’ll wait and see.

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

This is probably the least likely ban on here, but Nsemba was penalised for a high hit on Warrington winger Lindop early on in the second half. It didn’t look as though there was any malice in it, but contact like that hasn’t been taken to kindly by those in charge all year.

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

Wire’s George Williams missed Saturday’s clash having been banned for a late hit in their win at Catalans Dragons last weekend, and going by the same guidelines, Warriors hooker O’Neill could be in a spot of bother after this. His late hit on Josh Drinkwater saw Warrington get a penalty in the first half, and didn’t look great on replays.

Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Papua New Guinean Tai was penalised for a high tackle on Wigan’s Zach Eckersley in the first half, and replays suggested there may well have been contact made with the shoulder. Given how frequent suspensions for that type of thing have been this year, the centre could be in trouble.