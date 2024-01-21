With the new Super League season now under four weeks away, we’ve taken a look at who the favourite is to finish as each club’s top try-scorer in 2024.

Please note that this is based on the odds offered by Betfred, the competition’s principal sponsor, accurate as of January 21, 2024.

Only tries in the regular Super League campaign would count towards a player’s tally being deemed as the favourite, with the play-offs, Challenge Cup and – in Wigan Warriors’ case – the World Club Challenge not counting.

So, for example, if Liam Marshall were to score four in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers next month, it would do him no favours in this particular odds market.

Please also note that try tallies noted in this article do not include play-offs, unless otherwise stated.

Super League: The favourite to finish as every team’s top try-scorer in 2024

Castleford Tigers – Jason Qareqare

Qareqare – who will turn 20 next week – scored six tries for Cas last season, all of which in Super League. He also went on to feature in the Pacific Championships for Fiji, scoring in a 43-16 win against Papua New Guinea.

His tally for the Tigers in 2023 was only bettered by Bureta Faraimo (7) & Greg Eden (9), both of whom have now left the club.

The youngster is priced at 11/4 to finish as the club’s top try-scorer over the 27 regular league games in 2024.

Next favourite: Innes Senior – 3/1

Catalans Dragons – Tom Johnstone

Germany-born England international Johnstone is given odds of 6/4 to repeat his feat of finishing as Catalans’ top scorer for the second year running.

Crossing the try-line 27 times in Super League alone in 2023, his nearest Dragons competitor was Tom Davies, who got 15 in all competitions.

Johnstone – who before last season had gone four years without hitting double figures – also jointly took the accolade of Super League’s top try-scorer in 2023.

Next favourite: Tom Davies – 5/2

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Swift

One of two new signings on this list, Swift has made the move to Huddersfield from Hull FC this off-season, bringing an end to four years at the MKM Stadium.

Despite Hull’s poor season, the St Helens-born speedster ended 2023 as Super League’s sixth-highest try-scorer with 19, scoring 22 across all competitions.

That equalled Swift’s best-ever return in a season, and he’s backed for another strong campaign in 2024, priced at 2/1 to end the year as the Giants‘ top try-scorer.

Next favourite: Jake Bibby – 7/2

Hull FC – Darnell McIntosh

With the departure of Swift, Hull have lost the man responsible for more than 23% of their tries in all competitions last term.

McIntosh was their second highest try-scorer in 2023 with 10, all of those coming in Super League, and is the favourite to end 2024 as the Black and Whites’ top dog with odds of 5/2 for him to do so.

The 26-year-old has hit double figures in both of the two previous seasons.

Next favourite: Liam Tindall – 3/1

Hull KR – Ryan Hall

Veteran Hall being tipped to be KR’s top try-scorer this year comes as no surprise, priced as the favourite in the Robins‘ camp at 2/1.

Including those scored in play-off games, the 36-year-old is now just eight away from surpassing former Leeds team-mate Danny McGuire’s all-time Super League record of 247 having grabbed 14 tries in the league in 2023.

He has twice finished as the top try-scorer in a Super League season – 2009 (29) and 2011 (28, joint-top with Sam Tomkins)

Next favourite: Joe Burgess – 7/2

Leeds Rhinos – Ash Handley

Handley has been Leeds’ top try-scorer for the last two seasons, scoring 11 over the course of the 2023 campaign, all of which in Super League.

Notably, that’s only four fewer than his tally of 15 in the heavily COVID-affected 2020 season. Those 15 – in a season which saw the Rhinos play just 17 games – were enough to earn him the division’s top-try scorer accolade that year. No player has ever finished as Super League’s top try-scorer with a lower tally.

The 27-year-old is priced at 7/4 to end 2024 as the Rhinos‘ most prolific player.

Next favourite: Lachlan Miller – 3/1

Leigh Leopards – Josh Charnley

Super League stalwart Charnley is another to have previously been the division’s top try-scorer, scooping that accolade two years on the spin – 2012 & 2013 – while with Wigan Warriors.

Now donning the colours of near neighbours Leigh, the 32-year-old is still scoring for fun, and grabbed 26 in Super League alone last year, with 30 across all competitions.

His nearest Leopards competitor last term was Tom Briscoe with 19 in all competitions, so Charnley – at 6/4 – will fancy his chances of coming out on top again in 2024.

Next favourite: Tom Briscoe – 3/1

London Broncos – Iliess Macani

Macani’s scoring ability was one of the main reasons the Broncos shocked many and earned promotion up to the top tier last term, grabbing 15 tries in the regular season to end as joint-top scorer alongside Alex Walker.

Born in Tottenham, Macani went on to grab a brace in the Championship play-off final against Toulouse Olympique, spearheading a comeback win to seal a return to Super League for the first time since 2019.

The 30-year-old already has some very limited Super League experience, playing for the Broncos in the top flight in both 2013 & 2014, making 15 appearances in total and scoring three tries. Macani is given odds of 2/1 to end 2024 as London’s top try-scorer.

Next favourite: Gideon Boafo – 7/2

Salford Red Devils – Ethan Ryan

27-year-old Ryan has big boots to fill at Salford, arriving in the same off-season that has seen both Ken Sio and Joe Burgess depart.

Sio had been the Red Devils‘ top try-scorer in each of the last three seasons, with newcomer Ryan the favourite to take the accolade this year, given odds of 2/1.

The five-time Ireland international – who has two tries to his name for the Wolfhounds – has crossed the whitewash 17 times in his 35 Super League appearances to date, all made over the last four years in the colours of Hull KR.

Next favourite: Nene Macdonald – 5/2

St Helens – Tommy Makinson

Veteran Makinson knows a thing or two about flying over for a try, scoring 160 in 242 appearances in Super League to date plus a further 17 in play-off games.

His haul of 23 in 2019 saw him end the year as the competition’s top try-scorer, and both of the last two seasons have seen him finish as Saints‘ top scorer too.

For Makinson to go three in a row, you’ll get odds of 6/4, a clear favourite.

Next favourite: Tee Ritson – 4/1

Warrington Wolves – Matty Ashton

Crossing the whitewash 18 times in Super League in 2023, starlet Ashton ended the year as the competition’s seventh-highest try-scorer, taking his tally up to 42 from 63 appearances in the division since his debut in 2020.

The Rochdale Mayfield youngster would go on to score his first international tries last autumn, grabbing three in two appearances for England against Tonga including a brace at the John Smith’s Stadium.

25-year-old Ashton is priced at 7/4 to end 2024 as Warrington‘s top try-scorer, now under the guidance of an England & Great Britain legend in Sam Burgess.

Next favourite: Matt Dufty – 7/2

Wigan Warriors – Abbas Miski

Alongside Catalans flier Johnstone, Lebanon international Miski jointly took the accolade of being Super League’s top try-scorer in 2023 as he grabbed 27 to help fire Wigan to the League Leaders’ Shield.

That’s all the more impressive given that the winger – who has recently penned a new long-term deal – missed out on selection in the first six rounds of the season, with Cherry and Whites boss Matt Peet handing him a start in Round 7 away against Leigh, a game which would change his and their season.

The 28-year-old is priced at 7/4 to end the year as Wigan‘s top try-scorer oncemore, with his overall Super League record now standing at 35 tries in 30 appearances.

Next favourite: Liam Marshall – 2/1

