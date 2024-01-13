Wigan Warriors flier Abbas Miski pens new deal with club: ‘An incredibly popular member of the team’

Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski has today penned a four-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

13-time Lebanon international Miski – who featured in both the 2017 & 2021 Rugby League World Cups – arrived at the DW Stadium from London Broncos ahead of the 2022 season.

There have since been appearances as either a loanee or on dual-registration for both the Broncos and Newcastle Thunder, though most notably has been the flier’s try-scoring ability in the Cherry and White.

Having been brought into the fold in Round 7 of the Super League season last term by head coach Matt Peet, the 28-year-old would go on to finish as the division’s joint-top try scorer with 27.

Miski shared that accolade with Catalans Dragons’ Tom Johnstone, who Wigan would go on to face and defeat at Old Trafford in October as they were crowned Super League champions for the first time since 2018.

The New South Wales native’s new deal was announced via the Warriors’ club website this evening, and he now has xx years to add to an eye-catching tally of 37 Warriors tries in just 35 appearances to date.

Speaking after inking the contract, the former Manly Sea Eagles ace said: “Wigan has felt like home since the moment I arrived at the club, so I’m happy to be keeping it that way for another four years.”

Cherry and Whites boss Peet meanwhile added: “I’m sure everyone associated with the club is as happy as me to see Abbas extend his time with us.

“He has proved himself to be an outstanding member of this club, both on and off the field. His performances on the wing this year (2023) have been first class.”

Elsewhere, Warriors Chief Executive Kris Radlinski re-affirmed: “Abbas is an incredibly popular member of the team.

“Unassuming, hard working and a great teammate. I remember the press release when we signed him. I had a hunch that he would become a cult hero at the club, and that has proven to be the case.

“Wigan fans want players who give everything for the shirt and Abbas falls into that category.”

