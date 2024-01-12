Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has tonight penned a four-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at the DW Stadium until the end of the 2027 season.

Field arrived in the North West from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2021 season, but endured the worst possible start when he suffered a hamstring injury on debut against Leigh which ruled him out for five months.

Nonetheless, since recovering from that early setback, the 26-year-old has gone on to become one of the most electric players Super League has to offer.

Scoring 43 tries in 59 appearances to date, the Australian ace has won the League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and a Super League Grand Final already.

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field inks new long-term deal: ‘We are building towards something special’

The aim now will be to try and scoop all three of those in one season, with the ex-NRL ace labelling it an ‘easy decision’ to stick around.

Speaking to the Warriors’ club website, he said: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan. I’m very grateful that the club and the fans have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons.

“It really did make it an easy decision to extend. I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and I’m looking forward now.

“Hopefully, we are building towards something special with this group that the club and coaches have put together, and that really excites me to be hanging around.”

Cherry and Whites head coach Matt Peet has spent the last few days with his team in Portugal on a pre-season trip as they prepare to try and become the first-ever Wigan side to win back-to-back Super League titles.

On Field’s new deal, the boss added: “Everyone associated with Wigan Warriors will know that this is an excellent move for the club.

“Jai works hard on his game, he is an outstanding player and is an important part of what we are building. Our fans love him and rightly so, he is exciting to watch and one of those players that will inspire future generations of rugby league players.

“I look forward to building our working relationship and hopefully seeing Jai enjoying success both on and off the field.”

Wigan chief Kris Radlinski hails Jai Field: ‘Players like Jai do not come around very often’

The praise for former St George Illawarra Dragons man Field didn’t end there, with Wigan’s Chief Executive Kris Radlinski adding: “Jai would be one of my favourite players to watch.

“I very often remind Matt Peet that we cannot take his excellence for granted. His skill level, speed, fitness and all-round ability are seriously impressive.

“I would say to Wigan fans to enjoy and cherish his ability as players like Jai do not come around very often.

“It’s crucial to acknowledge the dedication these players demonstrate to our club, often leaving behind family and friends on the other side of the world.

“Let’s ensure that we express our love and appreciation for them wholeheartedly.”

