Wigan Warriors announce second dual-registration agreement for 2024 season with League 1 club

Wigan Warriors have announced a second dual-registration agreement for 2024, entering into a partnership with League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes, who they will also face in a friendly.

The reigning Super League champions had already confirmed their dual-registration partners as newly-relegated Wakefield Trinity ahead of the upcoming campaign.

This partnership with the Hurricanes will centre around those in the Warriors’ academy ranks, officially stated as ‘reserve and youth players’.

As usual, players will only be eligible to feature for either Wigan or the Hurricanes over the course of one round of games, so no player is able to feature for Wigan on a Friday and Midlands on a Sunday, for example.

Introduced in 2013, the dual-registration rule primarily allows clubs to get their players game time at a lower level.

As part of the agreement, the two clubs will face off in a friendly in the Midlands next Saturday, January 20. It’s expected that Wigan’s side will primarily be made up of those in their academy ranks.

The Warriors’ Head of Youth, Shane Eccles, told their club website: “Midlands have been building for a few years now and moving into a new stadium this year is helping develop them and expand rugby league to a wider audience.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our young players to experience playing at a different level alongside helping Midlands develop further, both on and off the field.

“We look forward to working with Mark Dunning (Hurricanes head coach) and giving our players a new opportunity in their development along our pathway.”

Speaking to the Hurricanes’ club website, Dunning – who previously took charge of Bradford Bulls – added:It’s great news that the club’s partnership with Wigan Warriors is finalised and announced.“

“Wigan are one of the top clubs in the world and current Super League champions, so to have this holistic partnership that runs from boot room to boardroom is fantastic and one that is very exciting.”