Super League champions Wigan Warriors agree dual-registration partnership with Championship club for 2024

Super League champions Wigan Warriors and Championship club Wakefield Trinity have agreed a dual-registration partnership for 2024.

The partnership will see some of Wigan’s fringe players the opportunity gain first team experience and play competitive rugby league in the Championship to aid their development.

The agreement will also see Wigan player continue to be registered with the Warriors but also registered to play for Wakefield.

When a Wigan player goes on dual-registration to Wakefield, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice for Wakefield and Wigan on the same weekend.

The dual-registration rule was introduced in 2013, with Wigan having previous partnerships with Swinton Lions, London Skolars, Newcastle Thunder, Oldham and London Broncos.

Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Daryl (Powell, Wakefield coach) and his staff.

“Our young players will be really well coached and will gain valuable experience in a different environment.”

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes dual-registration agreement with benefit both clubs

Daryl Powell, who has taken over the head coaching reins at Wakefield on a four-year contract ahead of next season, believes their dual-registration agreement with the Super League champions will be ‘hugely beneficial’ to both parties.

Powell said: ‘This dual-registration agreement with Wigan will be hugely beneficial to both clubs.

“We will be able to give great opportunities to some of the best young players in the country, which in turn will give us strength and depth across the whole squad.

“I’m looking forward to working with Matty Peet and the whole Wigan club for mutually beneficial gain.”