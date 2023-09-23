Wakefield Trinity confirm club takeover, Daryl Powell to be appointed new head coach with length of contract revealed

Wakefield Trinity have announced that an agreement has been reached, subject to legal completion, for the club takeover by Matt Ellis of DIY-Kitchens.

In an open letter to fans, the incoming new owner has set out his goals and confirmed his intentions of appointing Daryl Powell as the new head coach on a four-year deal.

Love Rugby League previously revealed that the former Warrington boss was being eyed up by the relegated side, with the goal of bouncing straight back to Super League.

Ellis has confirmed his intentions to complete the takeover of the club in the next 14 days, having supported the club since 1999.

Introducing himself to supporters, he confirmed his plans of taking over the clubs for several years now, with a deal now in place following the exit of Michael Carter.

Laying down his goals upon his takeover, Ellis confirmed Powell as the new boss and that the club will remain with a full-time squad ahead of their 2024 Championship campaign.

Raising supporters numbers, appointing a recruitment and salary cap manager and investing into the youth set up were also discussed.

Wakefield chairman positive about future despite relegation

Chairman John Minards said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Matt for this deal to go through following months of discussions and working together through what has been a very difficult time on the field.

“Despite the disappointment of relegation, the club is in a great position for success in the near term.

“The East Stand is almost open for business and its completion marks the end of a significant phase of our stadium redevelopment, following the new floodlights, screen and playing surface as well as the rebuilding of the North Stand.

“In addition, our recent submission to the RFL in respect of grading contains very positive metrics, particularly in the areas of financial strength and fandom. Put together with the impact of the new facilities which will be included in 2024, we anticipate a very favourable outcome when grading comes in for the 2025 season.

“There are so many reasons to be positive and optimistic about the future of our great club.”

