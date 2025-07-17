Round 19 of Super League kicks off on Thursday night with a mouthwatering clash as St Helens host Leigh Leopards.

Both sides are in red-hot form, while leaders Hull Kingston Rovers are under pressure to stop the rot after two straight defeats when they travel to struggling Catalans Dragons.

After being embarrassed at bottom side Salford Red Devils last Sunday, Castleford Tigers will look to bounce back when they host Warrington Wolves.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his tips for the six fixtures.

St Helens v Leigh Leopards (Thursday, 8pm)

I am covering this game for talkSPORT and it’s a big one, for sure.

The fixture planners have not done Leigh any favours have they?

They have played Wigan and Hull KR in their last two games and beaten them both, so another win would put them in a great place.

I was at Leigh women’s fixture at York on Sunday and they’re improving as a team as well – and I think Adrian Lam’s men can beat Saints.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 4

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

This is an interesting one. Wakefield were disappointing last Thursday at Hull FC while Huddersfield showed some decent signs against Wigan.

It could be tight, but I think Wakey will have a bit too much for their West Yorkshire rivals.

Murdock’s prediction: Wakefield by 8

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 8pm)

Salford obviously produced an improved performance and got the win over Castleford last time out.

But you can’t see them going to Headingley and getting anything there.

Although the Rhinos lost at home to St Helens last week, I believe they will have far too much quality for Salford.

Murdock’s prediction: Leeds by 20

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (Saturday, 3pm)

An intriguing clash between two of my former clubs.

Hull FC are a determined outfit this season under John Cartwright, so they are never going to just roll over and die.

But I can’t see them going to Wigan with a depleted squad and winning – so the champions take the two points in this one quite comfortably for me.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 16

Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers (Saturday, 6pm)

This is a huge game for Hull KR because they’re experiencing their first blip for a long while.

Don’t get me wrong, they have lost to two top sides in Leeds and Leigh but they surely can’t lose again?

This is a test and, with Mikey Lewis back, I do think they will turn it around and get back to winning ways.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 10

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (Sunday, 3pm)

There is a nice look to this game. Cas have done it tough the past couple of weeks; getting turned over by Huddersfield and then losing at Salford.

They were two games that I predicted the Tigers would win, but nothing is a gimme in Super League this year, that is for sure.

Warrington have injuries and losing Marc Sneyd last week at Catalans was a big blow – but I’m backing them to win this one.

Murdock’s prediction: Warrington by 10