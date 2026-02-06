Luckless Jed Cartwright is set to miss the start of the Super League season after the Hull FC forward suffered a concussion in the first carry of the club’s Challenge Cup clash with Salford Red Devils.

The forward, who has been hampered by injuries during his 18 months with the Black and Whites, started in the contest but was forced off after 15 seconds of play following a brutal collision with a Salford player, who had carried from the back fence.

Cartwright was motionless in the floor for an extended period, with the medical team getting to work on him for several minutes.

Thankfully, Cartwright eventually sat up and left the field on his own two feet, however, he didn’t return afterwards due to clearly suffering a concession.

As a result, he will now go through the stand down protocols which automatically rules him out of the Super League opener against Bradford Bulls next Saturday.

It’s rotten luck for the back-rower, who just last week spoke to Love Rugby League about the fact he had got through the pre-season without any injuries, having cut out alcohol from his life and changing his diet.

However, he has now seen the start of his campaign ended prematurely, and his hopes of playing in the first league outing of the season gone too.