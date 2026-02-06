Mark Percival is on the market after surprise developments at St Helens.

As revealed by Love Rugby League, a contract dispute has seen his representatives contact rival clubs about his availability, with interested parties told he is even interested in making a move this year, before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Inevitably, there will be significant interest in his services this year, next year and beyond. But which clubs are most likely to have interest? Here, we take a look.

Catalans Dragons

One clear factor in any immediate move would be salary cap space, though that is something the Dragons do not lack. They are one of the few clubs that have space immediately available, which puts them in a strong position.

With fears over the fitness of new recruit Mahase Kaho, who has potentially suffered a serious knee injury, Catalans may also be in need of an outside back. They’ll struggle to find one better than Percival.

But beyond this year, Tommy Makinson is off-contract at the end of the season which could potentially leave them on the lookout for a top replacement too. With Cotric a capable winger too, a centre is not necessarily a bad option.

Huddersfield Giants

With Adam Swift, Jacob Gagai and Taane Milne all off-contract at the end of the season, the Giants, as it stands, have plenty of work to do in the outside backs for 2027.

With that, the Giants appear to be an obvious club to be in this race. It would be the type of statement signing Huddersfield are looking for and would provide them with a top-tier recruit moving forward.

Whether they would be available to do something now is harder to know, though.

Leeds Rhinos

This one appears to be more of a long shot now that the Rhinos are closing in on Jack Bird, who has spent a lot of his career playing at centre.

That said, the Rhinos are losing Harry Newman to Perth Bears at the end of the year and with Max Simpson now set to be coming off an ACL injury heading into 2027, centre does appear likely to be an area of focus right now.

Of course, Bird could be the solution, but he also plays in other positions where Leeds have players departing, too. He plays back-row and loose forward, and the Rhinos are losing James McDonnell and Cameron Smith. So there is still scope for a centre to be a position of interest.

York Knights

Of the newly-promoted clubs, you would have to think all three would have interest. That said, York seems the most plausible option.

They have cap space, they have outside backs coming off-contract and we know they’re willing to spend big money on players, something which Percival will rightly command.

It’s exactly the sort of signing they will be looking for as they build as a Super League club.