Hull KR lose new signing to injury on eve of Super League season

Hull KR will be without prop Jordan Dezaria for the opening rounds of the Super League season after suffering a second hamstring injury.

The forward, a new recruit for the Robins ahead of their title defence, is set to miss four weeks of action after suffering the setback in training.

It’s a tough blow for Dezaria, who has spent a chunk of the off-season recovering from an injury to his other hamstring earlier in the club’s preparations for the campaign.

“It’s a hamstring strain that he picked up on Tuesday,” head coach Willie Peters confirmed to Love Rugby League.

“Obviously not ideal, but he’ll be back in the early rounds. It’s unfortunate for him, he was going well before that and got going well again. He’s not found his groove yet but we’ll make sure he’s right when he comes back and that when he starts playing that he shows what he’s capable of.

“Naturally, he’s disappointed. You could see he was down. It’s challenging for players but it’s only short term which is good, those injuries can be up to 16 weeks. It’s not ideal but he’ll be fine.”

Rovers have been managing rehab periods for a number of their props, with Jai Whitbread, Sam Luckley and Jack Brown all coming through off-season procedures.

New prop Tom Amone broke his hand in Tenerife, meaning they are now going to be two forwards down for the Super League opener with York Knights. However, the good news for the Robins is that the rest are ready to play.

“Props is where you need the most depth. Jai won’t play against Lock Lane but will play round one, Tom Amone won’t play round one but will play in the World Club Challenge. So long as we get through this week we’ve got enough to start the season.”