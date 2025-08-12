Super League form table: Leigh and St Helens flying high with Wigan 7th…

Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12. Catalans Dragons – 0 points (PD: -92)

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

Round 17: Wakefield 44-6 Catalans (L)

Round 18: Catalans 20-24 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Catalans 6-34 Hull KR (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-18 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (L)

11. Salford Red Devils – 2 points (PD: -180)

Round 17: Salford 12-24 Warrington (L)

Round 18: Salford 26-22 Castleford (W)

Round 19: Leeds 42-6 Salford (L)

Round 20: Salford 12-74 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (L)

10. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -186)

Castleford Tigers’ Director of Rugby and interim head coach Chris Chester

Round 17: Castleford 12-30 Huddersfield (L)

Round 18: Salford 26-22 Castleford (L)

Round 19: Castleford 20-14 Warrington (W)

Round 20: St Helens 40-0 Castleford (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

9. Warrington Wolves – 4 points (PD: 0)

Round 17: Salford 12-24 Warrington (W)

Round 18: Catalans 20-24 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Castleford 20-14 Warrington (L)

Round 20: Leigh 20-16 Warrington (L)

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (L)

8. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: -10)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Round 17: Castleford 12-30 Huddersfield (W)

Round 18: Wigan 30-10 Huddersfield (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-46 Wakefield (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield (W)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (W)

7. Wigan Warriors – 6 points (PD: +6)

Round 17: Leigh 18-8 Wigan (L)

Round 18: Wigan 30-10 Huddersfield (W)

Round 19: Wigan 12-32 Hull FC (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-18 Catalans (W)

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (W)

6. Wakefield Trinity – 6 points (PD: +39)

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell

Round 17: Wakefield 44-6 Catalans (W)

Round 18: Hull FC 16-10 Wakefield (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-46 Wakefield (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 15-14 Leeds (W)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (L)

5. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +43)

Round 17: Hull KR 8-14 Leeds (W)

Round 18: Leeds 0-6 St Helens (L)

Round 19: Leeds 42-6 Salford (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 15-14 Leeds (L)

Round 21: Leigh 14-22 Leeds (W)

4. Hull FC – 6 points (PD: +77)

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright

Round 17: Hull FC 6-13 St Helens (L)

Round 18: Hull FC 16-10 Wakefield (W)

Round 19: Wigan 12-32 Hull FC (W)

Round 20: Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (W)

3. Hull KR – 6 points (PD: +96)

Round 17: Hull KR 8-14 Leeds (L)

Round 18: Leigh 28-10 Hull KR (L)

Round 19: Catalans 6-34 Hull KR (W)

Round 20: Salford 12-74 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +36)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

Round 17: Leigh 18-8 Wigan (L)

Round 18: Leigh 28-10 Hull KR (W)

Round 19: St Helens 4-16 Leigh (W)

Round 20: Leigh 20-16 Warrington (W)

Round 21: Leigh 14-22 Leeds (W)

1. St Helens – 8 points (PD: +21)

Round 17: Hull FC 6-13 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Leeds 0-6 St Helens (W)

Round 19: St Helens 4-16 Leigh (W)

Round 20: St Helens 40-0 Castleford (W)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (W)