St Helens coach Paul Wellens has hinted at who will feature on the wing at Hull KR on Friday – and insists that while Jon Bennison will not be involved, his future for 2026 is still not finalised.

The Saints will be without both Owen Dagnall and Kyle Feldt for the huge clash against the Super League leaders. Dagnall has a hamstring injury while Feldt failed a HIA after the win over Hull FC last weekend.

Wellens did have the option to bring Bennison back from his loan at Widnes, with the Saints retaining a recall option on his services. However, he will remain at the Vikings for this week at least.

Wellens admitted he was ‘close’ to pulling the trigger on that choice, but for now, he will stay in the Championship.

He said: “Jon has been doing a fantastic job and he’s enjoying his rugby again and he’ll continue to play there this week. It’s a really strong option for us though. Jon has got a pedigree and played in a lot of big games.”

When asked by Love Rugby League about Bennison’s future, Wellens admitted: “I think conversations are going on behind the scenes that I’d rather keep in house at this moment in time.

“Jon is a fantastic person and a fantastic player; we’ll keep those conversations in-house for now, but a decision will need to be made soon.”

Wellens also admitted that his two wing options for Friday are effectively between three players; Tristan Sailor, Deon Cross and a possible switch from centre for Harry Robertson, with Matt Whitley moving to centre.

He said: “We have to think about it. Harry Robertson has gone out to the wing and done that effectively with Matty Whitley in the centres. Particularly having Joe Batchelor back in the team now, there’s a number of different ways we can go. Obviously it’s something we need to solve, having lost both wingers in one game.”

