Warrington Wolves ace makes retirement call as immediate decision announced

Warrington Wolves back Connor Wrench has retired from professional rugby league with immediate effect to pursue an opportunity outside of the sport, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old progressed through the Wire academy and made 51 appearances for the club. In that time, he also notched 19 tries.

‘It feels like the right step for me to make’

After rising through the ranks at the club’s academy, Wrench made his senior debut for the club in a defeat to St Helens in 2020. He later added seven more appearances in 2021, 14 in 2022, nine in 2023, 10 in 2024 and 11 this campaign.

With his retirement coming into effect immediately, Wrench’s final game also saw him cross the whitewash after scoring in their defeat to Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Alongside his spell at Warrington, Wrench has featured in the lower tiers for Newcastle Thunder and North Wales Crusaders, making three appearances and scoring three tries across both stints.

Wrench has been plagued with injuries across his early career, including two ACL surgeries in 2022 and 2024.

The Club can confirm that Connor Wrench has announced his retirement from professional rugby league with immediate effect Full story: https://t.co/Wh4nvb4fOy pic.twitter.com/TV8Qd557j1 — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) August 26, 2025

Commenting on his decision, Wrench said: “This hasn’t been an easy decision, and one I’ve been contemplating for a while, but it feels like the right step for me to make.

“I can’t thank everyone at the club enough for the part they’ve played in my journey.

“Representing my hometown club has meant a huge deal to me and I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, the staff and of course the fans for all their support over the years. The support I had through my injuries is something I’ll always appreciate too.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh challenge and wish the club every success in the future.”

In the statement confirming the news, Warrington also confirmed they would assist Wrench with his welfare as he transitions away from the professional game.

