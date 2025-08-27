Sky Sports’ ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for Round 25 in Super League have officially been locked in, with Hull FC’s trip across the city to Hull KR among the headline acts of the weekend.

As has been the case since the beginning of last season, every single Super League game is now shown live by, at least, Sky.

The broadcaster make two ‘exclusive’ picks in each round which then aren’t allowed to be shown by anyone else live, and those two games receive a half-an-hour pre-match build-up slot plus pundits.

The remaining four games are not given a full scale production, with coverage beginning five minutes prior to kick-off and ending circa ten minutes after the final hooter once the Player of the Match and two coaches have been interviewed.

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors among Sky Sports’ latest Super League broadcast selections

Round 25 brings the reverse fixtures from ‘Rivals Round’ earlier in the season, and takes place across the first weekend in September.

The Hull derby is actually the final game of the round, taking place on Sunday, September 7 (3pm KO).

Hosts KR are currently four competition points clear at the top of the Super League ladder with a far superior points difference than second-placed Wigan Warriors.

Accordingly, Willie Peters’ side are red-hot favourites to lift the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time in their history, and if things shape up in their favour, this could be the game in which they clinch the honour.

Hoping to at least delay their march to the League Leaders’ Shield will be bitter rivals FC. They have won just one of their last five visits to Craven Park, but need the two competition points on offer themselves as they bid to make the play-offs this term.

It’s a shootout between the Airlie Birds and Wakefield for sixth spot, and though John Cartwright’s side are a competition point ahead at the time of writing, it’s Trinity that have a much more favourable run-in on paper.

Sky’s other ‘exclusive’ pick in Round 25 is another famous derby in the shape of St Helens‘ home clash against arch enemies Wigan.

Paul Wellens’ side are among the most in-form teams in the competition and are firmly in the race to finish second, but have the worst run-in of any team in the competition in terms of the teams they still have left to face.

After travelling to KR this weekend, they will host rivals Wigan at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, September 5 (8pm KO).

As already mentioned, it looks nailed on now that the Warriors will be relinquishing the League Leaders’ Shield to KR this term having finished top in each of the last two seasons before going on to win the Grand Final.

Their task now is to ensure they finish second and earn a home semi-final in the play-offs, with Leeds – who are level on points with Saints – also on the fixture list for Matt Peet’s men before the end of the ‘regular’ season.

Here’s how Round 25 in Super League shapes up…

Thursday, September 4

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday September 5

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (8pm) – Sky ‘exclusive’ pick

Saturday, September 6

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards (3pm)

Sunday, September 7